Wearing masks made mandatory in AP, fine Rs.100

The state government issued an order directing all individuals to wear a mask at all times, with their mouth and nose covered, while in public places. (Representational image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all individuals to wear a mask in public places, failing which they will be slapped with a penalty of Rs 100.

The state government issued a GO No. 94 on Tuesday directing all individuals to wear a mask at all times, with their mouth and nose covered, while in public places. With regard to establishments and firms, they must ensure compliance on their premises. In case of any violation, a penalty ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 may be levied, depending on the gravity of the offence.

In case of gross violation of Covid-19 protocol in any market/commercial establishment, the place shall be closed for one or two days depending on the seriousness of the violation. Market associations are to actively generate awareness regarding Covid-19-appropirate behaviour on their premises.

The order will be in force until February 28.