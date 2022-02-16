Nation Current Affairs 16 Feb 2022 Nursery schools acro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nursery schools across Tamil Nadu reopen amidst declining COVID-19 cases

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2022, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 12:52 pm IST
Teachers welcomed the students with balloons, chocolates and flowers on day one
Students wearing facemasks and face-shields attend a class after the reopening of schools closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a government girls primary school. (Photo: AFP)
 Students wearing facemasks and face-shields attend a class after the reopening of schools closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a government girls primary school. (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: Nursery schools across Tamil Nadu reopened on Wednesday after a long gap of two years, amidst a sharp decline in coronavirus positive cases, and with the government insisting that face masks are not mandatory for kindergarten children.

Teachers welcomed the students with balloons, chocolates and flowers on day one to help them cope up with a new environment. Several schools which have been conducting online classes, too, shifted to the physical mode today.

 

"Making them adapt to a new atmosphere which is different from the familiar comforts of their homes will be our primary task. We will start teaching lessons thereafter," a teacher of a leading nursery school here said.

"Face masks have been made mandatory for children aged five and above," Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said.

"This means that the kindergarten children need not wear masks," he told reporters here when his attention was drawn to the children not wearing the face masks.

The schools have been told to strictly adhere to the SoP on COVID-19 safety precautions. On February 15, the state government issued a GO (government order) permitting play schools and nursery schools to function from today while allowing exhibitions to be held.

 

The state government had ordered closure of schools due to the pandemic in March 2020.

Ahead of the reopening, the school management cleaned and disinfected the classrooms and premises.

...
Tags: tamil nadu covid infections, tamil nadu schools
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

KCR recently called for political forces to come together to

KCR to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Feb 20

A school teacher lights candles to pay tribute to music composer Bappi Lahiri. (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, actor Chiranjeevi condole Bappi Lahiri's demise

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala budget to be presented on March 11

Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kerala HC sets aside TDB permission to Delhi-based trust to hold 'Ramkatha' at Pamba



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad Police book Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sunitha Mogli Mudhiraj with party leaders, during a protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, near Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Goa, Uttarakhand seal fate of parties in EVMs

omen holding their identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, at a polling station, in Dehradun, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lack of inspirational leadership in party: Ashwani Kumar after quitting Congress

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar. (Photo: DC/File)

Chaos prevails in Karnataka govt PU colleges as burqa-clad students denied entry

Students of government Pre-University college in Kundapur town wearing hijab arrive at their college in Udupi district in Karnataka. (Dinesh Rayappana Matt / AFP file)

10 'overground workers' of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group arrested in J-K: Police

the 10 people, who were working independently or as 'sleeper cells' of the banned terror group, were identified during a probe carried out by the SIA. (Representational image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->