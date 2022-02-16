Nation Current Affairs 16 Feb 2022 Kerala HC sets aside ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala HC sets aside TDB permission to Delhi-based trust to hold 'Ramkatha' at Pamba

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
The trust clarified that the programme was proposed to be held exclusively for its members in view of the COVID-19 restrictions
Kerala High Court. (PTI)
 Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the permission granted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to a Delhi-based trust to hold a nine-day-long 'Ramakatha' programme in Pamba-Triveni Manalppuram area of Pathanamthitta district, saying the site in question cannot be used exclusively for any such activity.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar said that the site in question was meant for providing facilities to devotees arriving for 'darshan' or pilgrimage and therefore, a programme meant exclusively for followers of the trust cannot be permitted there.

 

The high court also directed the Delhi-based Nandkishore Bajoria Charitable Trust to "forthwith" remove all the temporary structures, like tents and fencing, they had put up at the site.

The trust clarified that the programme was proposed to be held exclusively for its members in view of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The court, however, said, "Whatever may be the stand of the Respondent 10 (trust), no land in Pamba Manalppuram can be exclusively used for any such activity, thereby causing inconvenience to the pilgrims."

 

"We find that Respondent 10 is not entitled to conduct the programme as proposed by it," the bench added.

It also said that the permission granted by TDB "cannot be sustained".

It also said that in future, before granting any such permission, the TDB should consult the forest authorities as the area in question falls close to the Periyar Tiger Reserve's boundaries.

The order came on a plea initiated by the court on its own based on a news report which said the Board had already issued orders leasing out the area to the trust for the programme and steps were been taken to clean the surroundings, put up a 'pandal' and lease out the parking area and helipad at Nilakkal.

 

...
Tags: kerala high court, travancore devaswom board (tdb), sabarimala pilgrimage
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

KCR recently called for political forces to come together to

KCR to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Feb 20

A school teacher lights candles to pay tribute to music composer Bappi Lahiri. (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, actor Chiranjeevi condole Bappi Lahiri's demise

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala budget to be presented on March 11

Students wearing facemasks and face-shields attend a class after the reopening of schools closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a government girls primary school. (Photo: AFP)

Nursery schools across Tamil Nadu reopen amidst declining COVID-19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad Police book Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sunitha Mogli Mudhiraj with party leaders, during a protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, near Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Goa, Uttarakhand seal fate of parties in EVMs

omen holding their identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, at a polling station, in Dehradun, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lack of inspirational leadership in party: Ashwani Kumar after quitting Congress

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar. (Photo: DC/File)

Chaos prevails in Karnataka govt PU colleges as burqa-clad students denied entry

Students of government Pre-University college in Kundapur town wearing hijab arrive at their college in Udupi district in Karnataka. (Dinesh Rayappana Matt / AFP file)

10 'overground workers' of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group arrested in J-K: Police

the 10 people, who were working independently or as 'sleeper cells' of the banned terror group, were identified during a probe carried out by the SIA. (Representational image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->