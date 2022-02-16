Nation Current Affairs 16 Feb 2022 10 'overground ...
Nation, Current Affairs

10 'overground workers' of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group arrested in J-K: Police

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2022, 11:17 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 11:17 am IST
SIA officials conducted raids at various locations in the South and Central district of Kashmir, during which the arrests were made
the 10 people, who were working independently or as 'sleeper cells' of the banned terror group, were identified during a probe carried out by the SIA. (Representational image: ANI)
 the 10 people, who were working independently or as 'sleeper cells' of the banned terror group, were identified during a probe carried out by the SIA. (Representational image: ANI)

Srinagar: Ten people allegedly working as 'overground workers' (OGWs) of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group were arrested by the State Investigation Agency (SIA), a newly carved-out wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said on Wednesday.

SIA officials conducted raids overnight at various locations in the South and Central district of Kashmir, during which the arrests were made, they said.

 

The SIA was constituted recently, and the agency has a mandate to investigate crimes connected with terrorism and secessionism.

The officials said the 10 people, who were working independently or as 'sleeper cells' of the banned terror group, were identified during a probe carried out by the SIA. Neither of them were aware about each other's activities and were taking instructions from JeM terrorist commanders directly.

"The module, whose members were organised into sub-modules in the form of verticals so that in the event of detection of one member, the bigger network does not get compromised, had been painstakingly discovered through discreet surveillance, in which corroborative intelligence capable of being converted into admissible evidence in court was used to ascertain and confirm the JeM membership of these individuals," one of the officials said.

 

Those arrested were active in recruiting young people, arranging finances, and transporting weapons in south and central Kashmir, besides providing other logistic support.

During searches, cell phones, SIM cards, records to show use of banking channels and even a dummy pistol were seized. Among those arrested is a person at whose house four terrorists were killed on April 4, 2020, the officials said.

The aim of the alleged OGWs was to work towards furthering terror activities in south and central Kashmir and were mostly recruiting vulnerable school and college-going students as a few of them are students themselves, they said.

 

Digital records seized from them are being sent to a forensic laboratory for evidence analysis.

...
Tags: jaish e mohammed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

A health worker checks the temperature of people coming to vote during the Uttar Pradesh elections in Mooradnagar. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

COVID-19: India logs 30,615 new infections, 514 fresh fatalities

Union minister for culture and tourism G. Kishan Reddy participates in the global summit on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’ , organised by the ministry of culture in Hyderabad. (DC)

Role of museums in preserving heritage stressed at summit

In the second case, the Task Force teams, along with the Malakpet police, raided ‘Sree Sai Educational Consultancy’ at Malakpet and arrested nine accused. — Representational image/DC

Fake certificate racket busted; 11 held

News

Netflix lure: City driver out of jail leads gang for kidnap and ransom; arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Goa, Uttarakhand seal fate of parties in EVMs

omen holding their identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, at a polling station, in Dehradun, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lack of inspirational leadership in party: Ashwani Kumar after quitting Congress

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar. (Photo: DC/File)

Urban poor faced highest inflation in January: Crisil report

According to Crisil, inflation is also catching up fast in rural areas. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

'Sacrifice moved Indians': PM, nation hail martyrs

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Corbevax COVID vaccine is safe, offers high antibody levels: NTAGI chief

Empty vials of Biological-E's covid vaccine Corbevax. (Photo: Biological-E/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->