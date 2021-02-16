Nation Current Affairs 16 Feb 2021 SC to hear PIL for i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear PIL for including judges, judicial staff in priority category for vaccine

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2021, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2021, 1:34 pm IST
The PIL alleges that Centre's identification of priority groups is not based on any set criteria and suffers from non-application of mind
A health worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Delhi, India. (AP)
 A health worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Delhi, India. (AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a PIL seeking inclusion of judges, judicial staff and lawyers in the priority category for administration of COVID-19 vaccine.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian posted the petition filed by an advocate for hearing after two weeks.

 

The top court was hearing a PIL, filed by Arvind Singh, which said the Centre has not considered the claim of members of the judiciary, judicial staff, lawyers and their staff to be included in the priority category of group of population for COVID-19 vaccine.

"The purpose of the petition is to ensure that Judges, lawyers, court staff and the staff of the lawyers, who are also providing one of the 'essential services' in the form of Judicial Administration, are included in the priority category of group of the population for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine. They ought to be treated at par with other essential service providers for the purpose of administration of vaccine," said the plea, filed through advocate Rishi Sehgal.

 

The PIL stated that the Centre has identified the population group which are to be vaccinated first but the same is not based on any set criteria and apparently suffers from arbitrariness and non-application of mind.

"The 'Operational Guidelines' published by Respondents nowhere provides for any mechanism and criteria upon which such priority population groups have been identified, showing arbitrariness The said decision of Respondents is ad-hoc and not based on a rational basis," the plea said.

...
Tags: covid vaccine priority groups, covid vaccine for judicial staff, supreme court pil


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

The plea filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia also sought a proper board/institution /association for the monitoring and management of content on different OTT/Streaming and digital media platforms. (Photo : Social Samosa)

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma took the cognisance of the final report almost a year after the Delhi Police has received requisite sanctions to prosecute the accused in the case. (PTI file photo)

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar

The Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam has already appealed to the devotees to donate liberally. (Photo by arrangement)

Chennai Muslim businessman donates Rs 1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Temple



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indigo to operate flights from March 28 between Kurnool and other cities

The development of a new airport is hoped to facilitate tourism and hinterland logistics in Rayalaseema region. — Representational image

Teary-eyed Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad, will take his advice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional during his farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

The plea filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia also sought a proper board/institution /association for the monitoring and management of content on different OTT/Streaming and digital media platforms. (Photo : Social Samosa)

Disha Ravi arrest: BJP launches all-out counter attack

People hold placards demanding the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, during a protest in Bengaluru, India on February 15 2021. (AP/Aijaz Rahi)

First phase of AP Panchayat elections underway

Polling officials making arrangements at the poling stations ahead of the first phase of Andhra Pradesh panchayat elections at Tenali division in Guntur district on Monday. (DC image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham