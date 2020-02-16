Shaheen Bagh protesters firm on meeting Amit Shah even after cops deny permission

In a surprising move, Shaheen Bagh protesters were seen marching towards union home minister Amit shah's residence.

They are all set to take up the contentious CAA with Amit shah who extended an open invitation to the protesters at the Shaheen Bagh. However, the Delhi police has not given its nod to the march.

Latest report coming in suggest that a group of cops donning the riot gear is standing 500 meters away to prevent the protesters from moving ahead.

A senior officer told news agency ANI, “We have asked protesters who are in the delegation which wants to meet home minister Amit Shah today, so we can plan a meeting. But they said that they all want to go. We have denied that, but we will see what we can do."

In a letter to the protesters, the New Delhi district police said the march will pass through two more districts and request for it has been sent to the police headquarters for further appropriate actions.

Police said they had asked the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to give the details of the delegation for its meeting with the Union home minister.

In a written response to police, they said 4,000 to 5,000 demonstrators would be marching towards Shah's residence.

The protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) for the past two months.