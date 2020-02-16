Nation Current Affairs 16 Feb 2020 K Kavitha may not ge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Kavitha may not get Rajya Sabha seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Feb 16, 2020, 4:30 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2020, 4:30 am IST
Two seats in Upper House from Telangana will be falling vacant.
K. Kavitha
 K. Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly dropped the proposal of sending his daughter K. Kavitha, former Lok Sabha member, to the Rajya Sabha.

Two seats of the Upper House from Telangana state will be falling vacant and elections for them are slated to be held in March. Earlier, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to nominate his daughter from one of the seats, but he has recently changed his mind. Sources close to the CM said that if Ms Kavitha is given the Rajya Sabha ticket, he will have to face criticism from people that he had sent his daughter to Parliament through the back door, despite her losing the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019.

 

Moreover, if he entertains a losing candidate in this manner, others who have lost, too will bring pressure on him for various posts.

After she lost the parliamentary elections, Ms Kavitha has maintained silence and kept away from party activities for months together. She subsequently became active and participated in some of the party programmes recently. This led to speculation that she might be sent to the Rajya Sabha. However, since the past few days, Ms Kavitha has once again fallen silent. TRS leaders feel this could be because of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao's latest decision on the Rajya Sabha polls.

TRS sources say the name of former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has almost been finalised for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats. Mr Reddy won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Khammam on a YSR Congress ticket. He

subsequently defected to the TRS. In 2019, the TRS denied him a ticket from the Khammam LS seat. Instead, the party nominated Mr Nama Nageswara Rao, who joined TRS just before Lok Sabha elections. At the time, TRS assured Mr Reddy that he would be given an alternative post for sacrificing his seat.

Keeping this in view, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to nominate Mr Reddy for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats. TRS sources say the second seat will be given to a candidate belonging to the SC or ST community. The CM is said to be looking for an appropriate candidate from the SC or ST community for the second seat.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi, k. kavitha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

There are laws and orders in place that provide sufficient safeguards against frequent adjournments, but the implementation and enforcement is lacking.

Malady of adjournments continues

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold cabinet meeting today

G. Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy slams TRS

She said the diagnostic centre had to take the blame for the doctors asking for the baby to be put in isolation.

Healthy baby diagnosed as sick



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
 

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

The prototype has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, along with CD-ROM drive that lets you play music CDs.
 

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

Love Aaj kal: Is that a prelude to a kiss or a quarrel?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Kambala’ jockey hailed as Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt

4 puppies burnt alive at Sainikpuri

The incident occurred when workers at a construction site set fire to some bushes to clear the place. (Photo: Representational/ Pexels)

Shah Faesal booked under PSA

File Photo

India warns Erdogan against interference in Kashmir issue

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for photos before a meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday. PTI photo

Vellore fort out of bounds for Valentines-Day revellers

Police investigating young girls visiting the fort on Friday. (Photo: K.Senthil Nathan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham