Nation Current Affairs 16 Feb 2020 India warns Turkey: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India warns Turkey: Don’t interfere in internal affairs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2020, 3:04 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2020, 3:04 am IST
Warning comes after Erdogan compared situation in Jammu & Kashmir to Gallipoli battle.
Raveesh Kumar
 Raveesh Kumar

New Delhi: A day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared situation in Jammu-Kashmir to Gallipoli battle, and talked about oppression in the Union Territory, the Indian government issued a strong statement asking him to not interfere in its internal affairs and “develop proper understanding of the facts.”

Reacting sharply to Erdogan’s comments and rejecting his remarks on Jammu-Kashmir India said the biggest threat to the region is due to terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Kashmir had also figured in Turkey-Pakistan Joint Declaration.

 

“India rejects all references to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India’s internal affairs and develop proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Saturday.

Erdogan during his address at Pakistan’s Parliament on Friday had compared “the struggle of Kashmiri people with that of fight by Turkish people against foreign domination during the World War I”. In his speech, Erdogan mentioned Kashmir several times and went on to say that the Kashmir issue can be resolved “not through conflict or oppression but on the basis of justice and fairness.”

“Events that happened a hundred years ago in Çanakkale in Turkey are being repeated in Indian occupied Kashmir and Turkey will continue to raise its voice against the oppression,” he said adding, “Turkey will continue to stand by justice, peace and dialogue in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.…Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you (Pakistanis),” while reiterating Turkey’s support for Kashmiris.

Erdogan had also said, “No distance can build a wall between the hearts of believers. If there is torture against any believers in the world, it’s our duty to help them… Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have suffered from inconveniences for decades and these sufferings have become graver due to unilateral steps taken in recent times.”

A strong ally of Pakistan, India-Turkey relations have taken a dip due to its repeated statements on Kashmir. Last October, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed trip to Ankara was called off after Erdogan irked India by criticising it on Kashmir at the United Nation General Assembly. Pakistan is trying to ramp up support among Islamic nations on Kashmir issue on which Turkey and Malaysia have vocally backed it.

...
Tags: tayyip erdogan, union territory, jammu & kashmir, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

There are laws and orders in place that provide sufficient safeguards against frequent adjournments, but the implementation and enforcement is lacking.

Malady of adjournments continues

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold cabinet meeting today

G. Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy slams TRS

K. Kavitha

K Kavitha may not get Rajya Sabha seat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
 

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

The prototype has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, along with CD-ROM drive that lets you play music CDs.
 

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

Love Aaj kal: Is that a prelude to a kiss or a quarrel?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Kambala’ jockey hailed as Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt

4 puppies burnt alive at Sainikpuri

The incident occurred when workers at a construction site set fire to some bushes to clear the place. (Photo: Representational/ Pexels)

Shah Faesal booked under PSA

File Photo

India warns Erdogan against interference in Kashmir issue

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for photos before a meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday. PTI photo

Vellore fort out of bounds for Valentines-Day revellers

Police investigating young girls visiting the fort on Friday. (Photo: K.Senthil Nathan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham