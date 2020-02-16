Nation Current Affairs 16 Feb 2020 GHMC fears it won&rs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC fears it won’t get funds for roads

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Feb 16, 2020, 2:48 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2020, 3:18 am IST
All funds will have to be routed through Roads Corp, GHMC will have to look to government for money.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are keeping their fingers crossed over funding of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Project (CRMP).

This is because the corporation will not be able to use any amount from the general funds. All funds will have to be rooted through the special purpose vehicle, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL).

 

Though tenders have been finalised for CRMP, the civic body is depending on the state government for funds. If sanction is delayed like in case of the double bedroom housing scheme, the condition of city roads will go from bad to worse.

According to highly placed sources, GHMC has already designated the yearly amount to be spent over the next five years. Under supervision of the corporation, private parties are to execute works on 709 kilometre of arterial roads at an estimated cost of Rs 1,827 crore. From January during the current financial year and for 2020-21, the civic body has asked the government to sanction Rs 720 crore for the CRMP. The state government would either include amount in the state budget or, in case of fund crunch, ask HRDCL to knock on the doors of financial institutions.

Sources feel that with GHMC polls around the corner, government will release funds for road repairs without any further delay. However, in case there is any delay, CRMP would come to a grinding halt, like the 2 BHK housing project, where the government is yet to release funds pertaining to July. Since seven months, the housing project has hardly seen any progress.

Against this backdrop, corporation officials have decided to request the government that special provision be made for funding the road project. Considering the topography and poor underground sewerage and drinking water systems, city roads are vulnerable to frequent damage. Any delay in release of instalments by the government via HRDCL, will lead to condition of city roads deteriorating, especially post monsoon. Officials claim private players have already grounded works in all the zones and city will be pothole free in a month and freely motorable in two months.

An official said under CRMP, the main roads of Hyderabad city would be divided into eight units for taking up maintenance works on a war footing. For a term of five years, the designated agencies will be responsible right from laying of roads, their maintenance, and building of footpaths to cleaning and ensuring greenery. GHMC will from time to time monitor the quality of works being implemented by the various agencies.

Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation, comprehensive road maintenance project, hyderabad road development corporation limited
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


