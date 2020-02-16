GHMC penalises talasani over K Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday flexi

Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was penalised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for erecting a mega hoarding at Necklace Road to mark Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's birthday on Sunday.

The hoarding bore the words “Happy Birthday sir” and “We love KCR”.

TRS working president and municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao had expressely instructed party workers not erect hoardings and flexies for Mr Rao’s birthday.

Dozens of posters have been put up for the Chief Minister's birthday.

Images of the hoarding put up by the minister went viral on social media which ultimately attracted the attention of the Central enforcement wing of the GHMC.

The officials slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the minister. Alerted by this, his supporters rushed to the GHMC’s office to pay the fine.

Netizens took on minister Srinvas Yadav on Twitter. Mr Satya Kollu said,“Dear KTR this is how your counterparts are performing, being a minister to our Telangana state. Just look at him how irresponsible he is. As soon as you become CM.. please choose only educated people into your Cabinet (sic).”

Mr Harish Munigela said, “shame on Talasani Srinivas. Jaisa baap waisa beta. Mr Talasani Sai you put up posters and defamed city and now it's your dad’s turn.. great leaders of TRS party never change (sic).”