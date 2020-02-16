Nation Current Affairs 16 Feb 2020 Election Commission, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission, IIT-M working on remote-voting tech

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2020, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2020, 6:12 pm IST
Still in R&D, the project aims to allow people to vote even if they are away from their constituency
Remote voting technology will be subjected to fool-proof safeguards.
 Remote voting technology will be subjected to fool-proof safeguards.

New Delhi: The Election Commission is collaborating with IIT Madras to work on a new technology that will allow you to vote from far away locations without having to go to a polling station.

Senior deputy election commissioner Sandeep Saxena explained how this works: "Suppose there is a Lok Sabha election and a Chennai voter is in Delhi. Instead of going to Chennai to vote in his or her constituency, the voter can reach a predesignated spot set up by the Election Commission (EC), say in Connaught Place, and cast his vote there."

 

However, it does not mean voting from home, he hastened to add. A voter will have to go to a designated venue at a pre-decided time to be able to use the facility.

The project, still in the R&D stage, will use block chain technology.

It will have a two-way electronic voting system that works on white-listed IP devices on dedicated internet lines, enabled with biometric devices and a web camera.

The remote voting process would require voter identification and authorisation using a multi-layered IT-enabled system working on the Election Commission's electoral registration officer network (ERONet) using biometrics and web cameras.

After a voter's identity is established by the system, a block chain-enabled personalised e-ballot paper (Smart Contract) will be generated.

When the vote is cast (Smart Contract executed), the ballot would be securely encrypted and a block chain hashtag (#) will be generated. This hashtag notification would be sent to various stakeholders, in this case--the candidates and political parties, Saxena said.

The encrypted remote votes so cast will once again be validated in the pre-counting stage to ensure that they have neither been decrypted, nor tampered with or replaced.

Voters may have to apply in advance to the returning officers to opt for remote voting.

Another top Election Commission functionary, who refused to be quoted, said at present it is only an R&D project.

If the technology is found to be okay, then only after stakeholder consultations and changes in the election laws and rules will it be tried in actual conditions, he said.

There have been demands from various parties that the Election Commission should ensure that migrant workers should be allowed to vote for their constituency from the city they are working in.

A bill to allow proxy voting for overseas Indians had lapsed following the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

The Law Ministry recently tweaked election rules to allow One Way Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), enabling service voters consisting of personnel belonging to the armed forces, central paramilitary forces and central government officers deployed at Indian missions abroad, to get their postal ballots electronically. They have to fill up the ballot papers and post them back.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ETPBS system helped such service voters in participating overwhelmingly in the polls, with a turnout of almost 62 per cent which used to be dismally low in single digits earlier. 

...
Tags: election commission, iit madras, remote voting, sandeep saxena, eronet, etpbs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The three Kashmiri students who allegedly made the viral video.

Police refute rumours of release of Kashmiri students facing sedition charges

The library at Bilal Bagh,

Bilal Bagh protest in Bengaluru keeps it correct

File photo of Jamia Milila Islamia University

Video of purported police brutality not released by the University, Jamia clarifies

Twitter image

Shaheen Bagh protesters firm on meeting Amit Shah even after cops deny permission



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
 

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

The prototype has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, along with CD-ROM drive that lets you play music CDs.
 

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

Love Aaj kal: Is that a prelude to a kiss or a quarrel?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Video of purported police brutality not released by the University, Jamia clarifies

File photo of Jamia Milila Islamia University

Shaheen Bagh protesters firm on meeting Amit Shah even after cops deny permission

Twitter image

‘Kambala’ jockey hailed as Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt

4 puppies burnt alive at Sainikpuri

The incident occurred when workers at a construction site set fire to some bushes to clear the place. (Photo: Representational/ Pexels)

Shah Faesal booked under PSA

File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham