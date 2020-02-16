Ambedkar statue purified after Giriraj Singh garlands it

Patna: Some CPI and RJD workers on Saturday poured Ganga water on the statue of B.R. Ambedkar which was earlier garlanded by BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

While giving out reasons behind the incident the Left leaders accused Giriraj Singh of being “the follower of Godse and spreading hatred through his speeches”.

Sources said that on Friday before addressing a public meeting in support of Citizenship Amendment Act Giriraj Singh had visited a park in Begusarai’s Ballia block and garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar.

On Saturday local CPI leaders accompanied by few RJD workers who have been demonstrating against CAA, NPR and NRC poured Ganga water on the statue and chanted slogans like Jai Bhim.

A video of the incident was later released on the social media which created a flutter in the political circles here. “We decided to purify the statue of B.R. Ambedkar because the presence of Giriraj Singh has polluted the atmosphere. He has been spreading hatred through his speeches and statements”, Left leaders said.

While the Giriraj Singh was not available for comments, the BJP state unit reacted strongly.

Talking to this newspaper BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “Giriraj Singh has all the rights to pay tributes by garlanding the statue but the act of purification is very shameful and condemnable.”