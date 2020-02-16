Nation Current Affairs 16 Feb 2020 83 travellers quaran ...
83 travellers quarantined in Odisha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Feb 16, 2020, 2:53 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2020, 2:53 am IST
State health department has opened a 24x7 control room which addresses queries of people.
“Three persons who were suspected to have been affected with coronavirus were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. However, they all tested negative for the disease,” a state government official said.
BHUBANESWAR: At least 83 travellers who returned to Odisha from coronavirus affected countries after January 15 have been identified by the state health department’s surveillance system and kept under home quarantine.

A special ward set up at the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

...
Tags: coronavirus, quarantine, health department
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


