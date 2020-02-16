83 travellers quarantined in Odisha

“Three persons who were suspected to have been affected with coronavirus were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. However, they all tested negative for the disease,” a state government official said.

BHUBANESWAR: At least 83 travellers who returned to Odisha from coronavirus affected countries after January 15 have been identified by the state health department’s surveillance system and kept under home quarantine.

State health department has opened a 24x7 control room which addresses queries of people.

“Three persons who were suspected to have been affected with coronavirus were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. However, they all tested negative for the disease,” a state government official said.

A special ward set up at the SCB Medical College and Hospital.