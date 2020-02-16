2,210 under lens in Kerala, says KK Shailaja

Indians who were airlifted from Hubei province of Wuhan, undergo screening at a quarantine facility set by up ITBP, at Chhawla area in New Delhi on Saturday.(Photo: PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health minister K.K. Shailaja on Saturday disclosed that the coronavirus patient under treatment at Kanhangad district hospital in Kasargod will be discharged soon.

The student who was tested positive for coronavirus had returned from Wuhan University.

The decision to discharge the patient was taken following the negative reports of the tests carried out at the virology institute.

Meanwhile, the minister said 2,210 persons are under surveillance in Kerala.