search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rape value Rs 6,500? Shocked Supreme Court raps Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Feb 16, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Supreme Court pulls up all states for not showing concern to rape victims.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up all the states, in particular Madhya Pradesh for not showing enough concern to rape victims by specifying the amount of compensation payable to each victim under the fund set up after December 26 gangrape. A bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta expressed anger as none of the states and Union Territories, except Sikkim, filed affidavits specifying the amount they received under the Fund towards victim compensation and details of how much of that amount has been disbursed to the victims of sexual assault. 

The Fund was announced by the Centre in 2013 after the December 16, 2012 gang-rape and murder case in Delhi to support the initiatives of governments and the NGOs working for women’s safety. Referring to Madhya Pradesh’s earlier affidavit, Justice Lokur said, “For Madhya Pradesh, the figures are fantastic. There are 1,951 rape victims in Madhya Pradesh and you are giving them Rs 6,000- Rs  6,500 each. Is that good, commendable? What is this? This is total insensitiveness. Are you doing a charity? How can you do so you value a rape at Rs 6,000- Rs 6,500.”

 

The Bench observed, “We had given a specific order on January 9 asking you to file affidavits. Are the states not interested in paying compensation? If you don’t file affidavit then there is the presumption that you are not interested in safety and protection of women.” The bench termed it “shocking” that despite getting the maximum amount under the Fund, the state had only spent around Rs one crore on 1,951 rape victims.

The Haryana government also faced the wrath of the top court for not filing its affidavit giving details about Fund. As a last chance the court directed all the state governments and Union Territories to file an affidavit within four weeks indicating the amount received by each state and Union Territory under the Fund and even otherwise and to the number of victims of sexual assault. The Bench directed the matter to be listed after four weeks.

Tags: supreme court of india, madhya pradesh, rape victim


Related Stories

To stop blackmail, SC tells gangrape convicts to give survivor access to iCloud a/c
SC rejects plea to make rape gender neutral offence, terms as ‘imaginative’


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telugu script bug crashing Apple devices

Some apps such as Telegram and Skype seem to be unaffected, the report said.
 

Our first look at Nokia's Android One, Android Go smartphones

Leaked Nokia 7 Plus with an 18:9 display. (photo: evan blass)
 

Russian woman kills boyfriend in sex game, beheads him and cuts off his genitals

According to reports Onegina beheaded him, cut off his genitals and cheeks, severed his limbs, removed several fingers and toes and then gutted him.
 

Woman with cerebral palsy completes 7 marathons in a wheelchair

After being born 11 weeks premature, Johanna suffered lung haemorrhage and a stroke when she was just three days old (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli’s celebration after AB de Villiers’ wicket in SA vs Ind 5th ODI

In the fifth ODI, Hardik Pandya’s delivery edged de Villiers’ bat in the off-stump and went to the hands of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, which resulted in his dismissal. Following this, Virat Kohli gave him an animated send off, and was ecstatic after dismissing the dangerman. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion

Centurion ODI will have thick cloud cover with indication of a shower and thunderstorm . (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yeddyurappa's 'chicken' jibe on Rahul shows sick mentality of nervous BJP: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena slammed Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa over his remarks that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had consumed meat before visiting a temple. (Photo: File)

ED raids Nirav Modi properties, seizes jewellery, gold worth Rs 5,100 cr

Diamond, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore have been seized during the searches, the ED officials said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Dehradun woman impersonates man, marries two females, arrested

'We have been married for two years and I found the truth about her later, I did not register a complaint. I don't want to live with her now,' said another victim. (Photo: ANI)

Plastic surgery conducted in mobile phone light at Andhra’s Guntur hospital

The incident took place on Saturday at the Guntur Government Hospital inside an operation theatre that has two tables. (Photo: SCreengrab | YouTube)

Nobody, irrespective of their status, will be spared: Govt on PNB fraud

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said many in the country share the surname Modi and attributed the Cong's attack on the PM to the opposition party's 'anger at its defeat' in multiple elections. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham