search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Post bull’s death: Peta writes to TN health minister for jallikattu ban

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 1:31 am IST
The minister's bull Komban died of head injuries sustained when it hit a wall near the vadivasal (entry point) at the jallikattu event.
Representational image
 Representational image

Chennai: Animal rights advocacy group, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta),  has written to state health minister C. Vijayabaskar, whose bull died during a jallikattu event, seeking his support to repeal an act passed to ensure the conduct of the bull-taming event in Tamil Nadu.

The minister's bull Komban died of head injuries sustained when it hit a wall near the vadivasal (entry point) at the jallikattu event in Pudukottai on Sunday. It was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

 

Peta India's head of public policy Nikunj Sharma in a letter to Vijayabaskar referred to media reports quoting the minister as saying that in Komban's death, he felt as if he had lost a 'child'. “Certainly, a good father would take steps to ensure that his other children, whether human or bull, don't suffer the same fate. Because you are the health minister, we hope you will agree that Tamil citizens and bulls should not continue to be injured and killed in this cruel activity”, said the Peta official, adding, “For these reasons, we request that you support a repeal of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017”.

He said young men, who could be sole or primary breadwinners, were killed in jallikattu and so a ban on this “cruel activity would prevent countless injuries and deaths”. The video footage taken during jallikattu events held in several districts of Tamil Nadu after the passage of the Act “reveals rampant cruelty to bulls”.

“The participants hit and tackled bulls and twisted and bit their tails, humans stabbed and jabbed bulls with sickles and other sharp objects. Bulls were deprived of adequate shade, food, and water," Sharma said, adding that unauthorised jallikattu events took place outside designated areas and without permission. "Bulls were commonly injured and sometimes killed, but their deaths often went unreported”.

Tags: c. vijayabaskar, jallikattu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telugu script bug crashing Apple devices

Some apps such as Telegram and Skype seem to be unaffected, the report said.
 

Our first look at Nokia's Android One, Android Go smartphones

Leaked Nokia 7 Plus with an 18:9 display. (photo: evan blass)
 

Russian woman kills boyfriend in sex game, beheads him and cuts off his genitals

According to reports Onegina beheaded him, cut off his genitals and cheeks, severed his limbs, removed several fingers and toes and then gutted him.
 

Woman with cerebral palsy completes 7 marathons in a wheelchair

After being born 11 weeks premature, Johanna suffered lung haemorrhage and a stroke when she was just three days old (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli’s celebration after AB de Villiers’ wicket in SA vs Ind 5th ODI

In the fifth ODI, Hardik Pandya’s delivery edged de Villiers’ bat in the off-stump and went to the hands of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, which resulted in his dismissal. Following this, Virat Kohli gave him an animated send off, and was ecstatic after dismissing the dangerman. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion

Centurion ODI will have thick cloud cover with indication of a shower and thunderstorm . (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Google Malayalam in Old City leads to needless row

Manikya Malarayi Poovi

Hyderabad: Now, fatwa against Manikya Malarayi Poovi

A still from the film

Hyderabad: Man-animal conflict on rise

A tiger crossing the road at Srisailam highway on Wednesday.

Parents in hurry over children’s growth

Psychologists say most of the parental anxiety stems from the fact that these parents want everything prim and proper. (Representational Image)

CBI court summons Jagan Mohan Reddy

The ED alleged that Shyam Reddy had invested Rs 50 crore in Jagathi Publications and `20 crore in Caramel Asia Ltd owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy under a quid pro quo deal; The court have asked them to appear before it on March 16.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham