search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur stars as India bowl out hosts for 204
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Pak claims it destroyed Indian post, killed 5 jawans; Army calls it 'baseless'

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2018, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 1:33 pm IST
Earlier, in a statement, Pak army said that India's 'unethical and unprofessional' approach across the LoC is terrorising civilians.
Pakistan on Thursday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to condemn the 'unprovoked firing' by Indian troops across the LoC. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Pakistan on Thursday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to condemn the 'unprovoked firing' by Indian troops across the LoC. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Islamabad/New Delhi: Pakistan has claimed that its troops destroyed an Indian Army post in Tatta Pani sector across the Line of Control (LoC) and killed five soldiers.

Pakistan Army Spokesman Major General Asif Ghaffor in a tweet late Thursday night also shared a video clip purportedly showing bombing of the Indian Army post and smoke billowing from the site after it was hit by fire.

 

"Indian Army post on LoC targeting innocent citizens destroyed by Pak Army troops in Tatta Pani (Hot Spring) sector. Five Indian soldiers killed, many injured. Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly,” Ghaffor tweeted.

However, an Indian Army official in New Delhi said the Pakistan Army's claim is "baseless".

Earlier, in a statement the Pakistan army spokesman said that India's "unethical and unprofessional" approach across the LoC is terrorising civilians.

Pakistan on Thursday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to condemn the "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the LoC which allegedly resulted in the death of a driver of a van carrying school children.

It alleged that the Indian forces "deliberately targeted a school van carrying school children on Battal-Madharpur road, resulting in the death of the driver of the van, leaving the school children severely traumatised."

Tags: pakistan army, indian army, soldiers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how female hormones are linked to asthma

The researchers plan to study the biological processes through which sex hormones might play a role in asthma and allergy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Expert suggests Florida shooter may have fetal alcohol syndrome

The disorder causes difficulty in communication and language, problems with abstract concept and impaired short term memory (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Elon Musk's sports car collide with Earth?

Elon Musk had tweeted out soon after the launch that the car had overshot the trajectory by a few points and was instead headed into the asteroid belt.
 

No more free photos on the Internet: Google

Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Blade flies off from lawnmower slicing teenager's head in half

The police are investigating her death and it isn’t clear who was responsible for the maintenance of the mower (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Clumsy burglar accidentally knocks down his partner in failed robbery

Shanghai police even mocked the clumsy robbers (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bhopal gas tragedy victims to campaign against BJP in Madhya Pradesh bypolls

The survivors alleged that the ruling party has failed to resolve the issue of compensation to those who suffered in the world's worst industrial disaster. (Photo: File/PTI)

I'm not your PM today, but your friend: Modi addresses students in Delhi

Modi addressing students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

‘We consider Earth our mother, committed to protection of environment’, says Modi

Stressing the need for making the planet safer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'We are proud of our long history and tradition of harmonious existence between man and nature.' (Photo: File)

Rouhani visits Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyd, calls for united fight against West

Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani visits Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)(Photo: PTI)

SC Cauvery verdict: TN share reduced, K'taka gets additional 14.75 tmc water

The apex court made it clear that increase in share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmc has been done keeping in view the fact that there is an increased demand of drinking water by Bengaluru and also for many industrial activities. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham