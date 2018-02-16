K Chandrasekhar Rao tells Jaitley to ease Telangana cash crunch

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao met Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi on Thursday and sought early establishment of AIIMS and IIM in Telangana as promised by the Centre earlier. The Chief Minister wants the Centre to continue 3.5 per cent of FRBM limit to enable the state government to borrow more as TS continues to be a revenue surplus state and is witnessing higher growth rate in tax revenues.

Mr Rao also took up the issue of currency shortage in Telangana state and requested the finance minister to ask the RBI to supply adequate cash reserves.

He told Mr Jaitely that the TS government will distribute Rs 4,000 per acre to all farmers in the state in May. He also sought the Centre’s permission to raise Rs 5,000 crore loan through market borrowings for the farmers’ sop. He reminded Mr. Jaitley that the Centre had promised to set up the All India Institute of Medical Science in Telangana in last year’s Budget session but no steps have been taken in this regard.