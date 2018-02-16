search on deccanchronicle.com
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calls for united fight against the West

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Feb 16, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 1:14 am IST
The President said that Iran wants “Unity, consolidation, independence  and support to-wards to the east.”
Iran President Hassan Rouhani
 Iran President Hassan Rouhani

Hyderabad: President of Iran Dr Hassan Rouhani urged different Muslims sects to stay united and fight the Western forces.  Addressing a meeting of religious leaders belonging to different schools of thoughts here on Thursday, the President of Iran who is on a three-day visit to India, said the community should put an end to internal differences.  “The enemy does not see the sect of Muslims before targeting. They only see that they are fighting the Muslims and target the community in large,” he said. 

Dr Rouhani advised the gathering to emphasize more in resolving their issues and strengthening relationships between the Muslim communities.  He said Iran wants peace across the world and friendly relations with not only Islamic countries but other countries as well. It believes that there is no military solution to problems. “The problem is only diplomatic in nature. More efforts and unity are only solution to the world problem,” Dr Rouhani said.  The President said that Iran wants “Unity, consolidation, independence  and support to-wards to the east.” 

 

He said Iran has plan for the fraternity for India. “We do not want to have any difference with other countries”, he said adding how Iran “stood against the nations, and regions, in order to stop war conflict and violence.”  He exclaimed that “War is in fact started by defending the rights of the nations.”  He added that the western world didn’t justly reciprocate to   the courteous behaviour of the Muslim world. 

“When we Muslims possessed universities and technologies, and others did not possess, we as Muslims without any possessions transferred our teachings and science to them, we promoted academics and zakat.  Iran is looking forward to a strengthening relationship with Ind-ia and it will go beyond the political goals, said Dr Rouhani.  Dr Rouhani said the people in the countries consider the relationship between Iran and India more for its historic links and ties dating back to several centuries.  “We are looking towards a more closer relationship with India,” he said.

