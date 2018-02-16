search on deccanchronicle.com
Dejected over not bearing male child, K'taka woman kills self, 3 daughters

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2018, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Police said neither her husband, a labourer, or his relatives had ever harassed her for not bearing a male child.
Police said the woman took the children to their farm near the house and took the extreme step. (Photo: Representational/File)
Bengaluru: Dejected over not bearing a male child, a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her three minor daughters, including a two-month-old baby, at a hamlet in Chikkaballapura district, about 100 km from Bengaluru.

Police said the incident took place at Hanumanthapura village on Thursday morning where Nagashri (25) killed herself along with her three daughters Navyashri (5), Divyashri (3) and the two-month-old baby.

 

They said she took the children to their farm near the house and took the extreme step.

Police said neither her husband, a labourer, or his relatives had ever harassed her for not bearing a male child.

However she had for long wanted a male child, they said. She was under depression ever since she gave birth to the third girl, they said.
 

