search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Chota Modi’ jibe draws BJP’s ire

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Centre says Nirav’s passport revoked.
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference over Nirav Modi’s case, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference over Nirav Modi’s case, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi came under the lens following a fraud of Rs 11,400 crore with PNB, a political slugfest between the ruling BJP and Congress broke out on Thursday while the ED carried out simultaneous raids on the diamond king’s offices, showrooms and diamond workshops in Mumbai, Surat and New Delhi and seized Rs 5,100 crore worth gold and diamond jewellery. The BJP seethed as the Congress not only described the fraudster  “Chota Modi number 2” but also released a group photograph of Nirav Modi with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other business honchos during last month’s Davos meet. 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said, “Guide to looting India by Nirav Modi - 1. Hug PM Modi 2. Be seen with him in DAVOS. Use that clout to: A. Steal 12,000 crore B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the government looks the other way.” Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, fielded by the saffron camp to counter the Congress, said, “What is this word ‘Chota Modi’? BJP takes strong offence to the kind of language being used by describing someone like that. It is derogatory, scandalous and demeaning.” 

 

On the photograph controversy, Mr Prasad claimed that it was only a “photo opportunity.”  “Nirav Modi was not part of the Prime Minister Modi’s delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He was part of the CII delegation,” he asserted. Mr Prasad claimed that the government will not “spare” anyone “who has sought to derail ordinary banking system” and said that Nirav Modi’s passport has been revoked and a look out circular (LOC) issued against him.

As the Opposition blamed the government for allowing Nirav Modi to “escape”, the CBI claimed that he left the country on January 1, much before the first complaint against him reached the agency. The probe agency said that it had sought revocation of the passports of Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi.

Dubbing Nirav Modi “Chota Modi two” and Lalit Modi “Chhota Modi one”, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala asked if the billionaire jewellery designer had a tip-off that prompted him to leave the country. “The entire system was bypassed. All regulatory mechanisms broke down. Everything escaped the eyes of auditors and investigators,” he said.  “Risk management” and fraud detection ability came to a naught. Yet, the Modi government would have us believe that this entire fraud was being perpetrated by two employees… Has it become the norm for letting people run away with public money? Who is responsible?” asked the Congress spokesperson. 

The Congress alleged that in July 2016 a private complaint along with proofs against Nirav Modi was sent to the PMO but no action was taken.  Targeting the Modi government, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked if the diamond businessman had left the country with the backing of the government. “Is it possible to believe that he or (businessman) Vijay Mallya left the country without the active connivance of BJP government?” Kejriwal tweeted.

Tags: nirav modi, pnb fraud, ravi shankar prasad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telugu script bug crashing Apple devices

Some apps such as Telegram and Skype seem to be unaffected, the report said.
 

Our first look at Nokia's Android One, Android Go smartphones

Leaked Nokia 7 Plus with an 18:9 display. (photo: evan blass)
 

Russian woman kills boyfriend in sex game, beheads him and cuts off his genitals

According to reports Onegina beheaded him, cut off his genitals and cheeks, severed his limbs, removed several fingers and toes and then gutted him.
 

Woman with cerebral palsy completes 7 marathons in a wheelchair

After being born 11 weeks premature, Johanna suffered lung haemorrhage and a stroke when she was just three days old (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli’s celebration after AB de Villiers’ wicket in SA vs Ind 5th ODI

In the fifth ODI, Hardik Pandya’s delivery edged de Villiers’ bat in the off-stump and went to the hands of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, which resulted in his dismissal. Following this, Virat Kohli gave him an animated send off, and was ecstatic after dismissing the dangerman. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion

Centurion ODI will have thick cloud cover with indication of a shower and thunderstorm . (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yeddyurappa's 'chicken' jibe on Rahul shows sick mentality of nervous BJP: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena slammed Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa over his remarks that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had consumed meat before visiting a temple. (Photo: File)

ED raids Nirav Modi properties, seizes jewellery, gold worth Rs 5,100 cr

Diamond, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore have been seized during the searches, the ED officials said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Dehradun woman impersonates man, marries two females, arrested

'We have been married for two years and I found the truth about her later, I did not register a complaint. I don't want to live with her now,' said another victim. (Photo: ANI)

Plastic surgery conducted in mobile phone light at Andhra’s Guntur hospital

The incident took place on Saturday at the Guntur Government Hospital inside an operation theatre that has two tables. (Photo: SCreengrab | YouTube)

Nobody, irrespective of their status, will be spared: Govt on PNB fraud

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said many in the country share the surname Modi and attributed the Cong's attack on the PM to the opposition party's 'anger at its defeat' in multiple elections. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham