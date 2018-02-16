Chennai: Groom jumps off 3rd floor 4 days before his wedding

Chennai: Four days before his wedding, a 29-year-old management accountant jumped to death from the third floor of his apartment complex in suburban Adambakkam on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as P. Santosh Kumar (29), a native of Madurai. Hours earlier, he had attempted to kill himself by slashing his wrists with a sharp object, police said.

A management accountant by profession, he was living in an apartment in Shanthi Nagar, Adambakkam for the past three years and was working at a private consulting firm in Vadapalani.

“He was due to get married on February 19,” a police officer said. On Thursday morning, around 6:30 am, he jumped from the third floor terrace of his apartment coplex. Morning walkers at a corporation park nearby rushed hearing the loud thud and alerted the police.

A police team moved Santosh to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries around 10 45 am. Police said that Santosh had attempted suicide on Wednesday night too by slashing his wrists with a sharp object.

Adambakkam police retrieved four suicide notes from his apartment- add

ressed to his father, his brother, his girlfriend and the police. In the letter to his father, Santosh had written that he didn’t deserve to be his son whi

le in that to his elder brother, he apologised for not being like him.

In a letter to his girlfriend, Santosh sought forgiveness, writing to her that she was his beloved. Further, he also apologised to the police for wasting their time and asked them to not investigate on the reasons for his death and hand over his body to the family after the formalities, according to a police officer. Santosh’s parents were informed and they reached the city by Thursday evening.