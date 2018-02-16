search on deccanchronicle.com
Cauvery verdict: AIADMK says will fight to get water, DMK asks govt to quit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2018, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 6:37 pm IST
Superstar Rajinikanth called the Cauvery verdict 'disappointing' and said TN should take steps to file a review petition.
Leader of AIADMK (Amma) faction, TTV Dhinakaran told media that the Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery would cause more damage to the Tamil Nadu farmers. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Chennai: After the much awaited Cauvery verdict, opposition party DMK slammed the ruling AIADMK government stating that it was the result of the absolutely poor performance of the Tamil Nadu lawyers in the Supreme Court.

"The government must accept responsibility and resign,” senior DMK leader Duraimurugan said.

 

Also Read: SC Cauvery verdict: TN share reduced, K'taka gets additional 14.75 tmc water

DMK Working President MK Stalin also hit out at the government stating that the AIADMK government had lost the rights that M Karunanidhi achieved for Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu has been cheated," he said.

He also urged CM Edappadi K Palanisamy to call an all party meeting with the farmers’ association, which was disappointed with the SC's verdict.

“The quantum of irrigated land in Delta and future of second crop cultivation is bleak,” he added.

The ruling AIADMK, in an effort to bring the situation under control, said the government would continue its efforts for getting a fair share of Cauvery water. 

“Our government will continue its fight to get adequate water for Tamil Nadu,” AIADMK leader M Navaneethakrishnan told PTI.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who on December 31, 2017 declared that he will float his party before the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and contest all 234 constituencies, also reacted on the Supreme Court's verdict on Cauvery issue.

"Cauvery verdict is disappointing as it will further affect the livelihood of farmers. Tamil Nadu government should take steps to file a review petition," the actor said. 

Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan also expressed his disappointment over the verdict.

"I am also shocked at the reduction in the supply of water. I have to get more details about the actual judgement but I think Supreme Court firmly said that water can’t be owned by any state. That’s a consoling factor," Haasan said.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Karnataka to release 177.25 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu from its inter-state Biligundlu dam, thereby increasing the share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmc.

The judgement clarified Tamil Nadu will now get 404.25 tmc water, which will be 14.75 tmc less than what was allotted by the tribunal in 2007.

