  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jan 2023 PM Modi holds roadsh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi holds roadshow as BJP national executive begins in Delhi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 16, 2023, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2023, 5:26 pm IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves to his supporters during a roadshow ahead of the BJP national executive meet in New Delhi on January 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves to his supporters during a roadshow ahead of the BJP national executive meet in New Delhi on January 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

NEW DELHI: Enthused BJP workers and supporters lined the roads to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow here as the party's two-day national executive began in Delhi on Monday.

In an atmosphere enlivened by music and the cheering crowd, the roadshow started from Patel Chowk and continued till the NDMC convention centre. People showered Modi with flower petals and chanted slogans in his support.

Huge cutouts of the prime minister were placed along the road, besides several posters highlighting various initiatives of the government and also India's presidency of the G20.

Stages had been erected at places. Folk artistes from several states performed on some of them, while others blared patriotic songs.

BJP president J P Nadda welcomed Modi at the venue of the party's meeting, which started upon the prime minister's arrival.

While Modi has been holding roadshows frequently, it is not very often that he does it ahead of the party's executive meet, which has been organised several times in the national capital now.

BJP leaders noted that Modi had held a roadshow ahead of the party's national executive in Odisha, and added that the exercise proved to be helpful in galvanising cadre and supporters.

With Lok Sabha polls due in the first half of next year, the enthusiastic roadshow will also help energise the party's Delhi unit after its loss to the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent municipal polls, they said.

...
Tags: aam aadmi party (aap), bjp, narendra modi


Latest From Nation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: Twitter)

Sonia initially struggled to learn Indian traditions, disliked politics: Priyanka

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo: Twitter)

HP CM Sukhu orders detailed report of landslides, sinking zones in state

The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. (Representational Image/PTI)

Rajya Sabha session from January 31 to April 6

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

CM KCR to inaugurate new Secretariat on Feb 17



MOST POPULAR

 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coast Guard to have 200+ ships in 5 years, says Director General Pathania

Indian Coast Guard Director General V S Pathania (in centre) with others in front of newly commissioned fast patrol vessel, Kamla Devi, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in Kolkata (Photo by arrangement)

Every Indian is proud of our Army: PM Modi on Army Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Situation along LAC with China stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

ndian Army Chief General Manoj Pande (ANI)

Haryana police bans kites in Gurugram for 12 days

A file photo of a shop selling kites. ( S. Surender Reddy/DC)

World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->