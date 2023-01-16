BJP, BRS claiming credit for welfare schemes in Telangana

The BRS and BJP leaders are taking their fight over welfare schemes to the villages as elections are approaching. (Representational Image/ DC File)

ADILABAD: The TS and central governments are at loggerheads over welfare schemes and their share of funds for the schemes.

The BRS and BJP leaders are taking their fight over welfare schemes to the villages as elections are approaching. BJP leaders have started claiming credit for the welfare schemes being implemented in the state.

The BJP leaders are trying to expose the BRS leaders' claims that they were implementing welfare schemes on their own by giving details of funds released for such schemes in the state.

Both the BRS and BJP leaders are visiting villages and explaining to the villagers about the welfare and development schemes being implemented by them.

The Kalyana Lakshmi and Pensions are the more sought-after welfare schemes in villages as most poor people are getting benefits from these.

Poor families are getting Rs 1.16 lakh under the ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ scheme while elderly persons are getting Rs 2,000 and the disabled Rs 3,000 as pension.

Ravuth Parvathi Bai of Indravelli who was getting a widow pension of Rs 2,000 for the last five years said the pension amount was being used by her to buy medicines.

Leader of both the BRS and BJP are claiming credit for the welfare schemes like the Ayushman Bhava, the Prime Minister Kisan Yojana, the central government share in the construction of Rythu Vedikalu, the KCR kit and the depositing of money for the newborn, as also the`1 kg rice for the poor.

BJP leaders are campaigning from house to house as part of the Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa and Kamala Vikasam and distributing pamphlets about the welfare schemes of the central government.

Adilabad district BJP president Payal Shankar claimed that the central government led by the BJP was giving thousands of crores of rupees to TS towards the welfare schemes being implemented in the state.

The BRS leaders are highlighting the state government schemes such as Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Mission Bhagiratha, Dalit Bandhu and irrigation projects and Palle-Prakruthi Vanalu and the one for graveyards in villages.

While participating in a blanket distribution programme in Utnoor, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna alleged that BJP leaders were telling lies and giving false promises to the people vis-à-vis the welfare schemes. He said there was no comparison between the Rythu Bandhu and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana.

He said the state government was giving Rs 5,000 per acre for two seasons while the central government was Rs 6,000 in three installments.

The state government has joined the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ only after the Centre insisted on it for the implementation of the scheme. The central government is funding Rs 10 lakh under NREGS towards the construction of each Rythu Vedika.

There were incidents where BJP leaders obstructed the inaugurations of Rythu Vedika demanding that the state government draw the images of BJP MPs and PM Modi on Rythu Vedikalu in Boath mandal in Adilabad.

Each Rythu Vedika has been constructed at a cost of Rs 22 lakh by the state government.

BJP leaders say that the central government is giving its share in ‘KCR kits’ and financial assistance to the pregnant women who delivered in the government hospitals and added that the state government named the kits after KCR but never gave the due share of publicity to the central government and Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP leaders say that the BRS party is claiming credit for the ‘KCR kits’ and the financial assistance to pregnant women if they deliver at government hospitals after regular checkups.

The BJP leaders say that actually the scheme should be called ‘KCR and Modi Kit’ as the central government is contributing its share of Rs 6,000 to each beneficiary under the scheme in Telangana.

BJP leaders also claim that the central government is funding the 2BHK dwelling units being constructed by the state government.

The BJP leaders say that the central government is funding the ‘houses for the poor’ under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ' scheme and the same money is being used for the 2BHK by the state government.

Congress leader Kinaka Tulasiram, former Sarpanch of Vadgaon village of Indravelli, criticised both the BRS and BJP for cheating the people in the name of false claims vis-à-vis implementation of the welfare schemes that are “not reaching the genuine persons in need.”

He pointed out that the Rythu Bandhu is not being given to the lakhs of tenant farmers forming more than 36 per cent of the farmers in the state.