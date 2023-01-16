  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jan 2023 BJP, BRS claiming cr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP, BRS claiming credit for welfare schemes in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 16, 2023, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2023, 12:02 am IST
The BRS and BJP leaders are taking their fight over welfare schemes to the villages as elections are approaching. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 The BRS and BJP leaders are taking their fight over welfare schemes to the villages as elections are approaching. (Representational Image/ DC File)

ADILABAD: The TS and central governments are at loggerheads over welfare schemes and their share of funds for the schemes.

The BRS and BJP leaders are taking their fight over welfare schemes to the villages as elections are approaching. BJP leaders have started claiming credit for the welfare schemes being implemented in the state.

The BJP leaders are trying to expose the BRS leaders' claims that they were implementing welfare schemes on their own by giving details of funds released for such schemes in the state.

Both the BRS and BJP leaders are visiting villages and explaining to the villagers about the welfare and development schemes being implemented by them.

The Kalyana Lakshmi and Pensions are the more sought-after welfare schemes in villages as most poor people are getting benefits from these.

Poor families are getting Rs 1.16 lakh under the ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ scheme while elderly persons are getting Rs 2,000 and the disabled Rs 3,000 as pension.

Ravuth Parvathi Bai of Indravelli who was getting a widow pension of Rs 2,000 for the last five years said the pension amount was being used by her to buy medicines.

Leader of both the BRS and BJP are claiming credit for the welfare schemes like the Ayushman Bhava, the Prime Minister Kisan Yojana, the central government share in the construction of Rythu Vedikalu, the KCR kit and the depositing of money for the newborn, as also the`1 kg rice for the poor.

BJP leaders are campaigning from house to house as part of the Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa and Kamala Vikasam and distributing pamphlets about the welfare schemes of the central government.

Adilabad district BJP president Payal Shankar claimed that the central government led by the BJP was giving thousands of crores of rupees to TS towards the welfare schemes being implemented in the state.

The BRS leaders are highlighting the state government schemes such as Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Mission Bhagiratha, Dalit Bandhu and irrigation projects and Palle-Prakruthi Vanalu and the one for graveyards in villages. 

While participating in a blanket distribution programme in Utnoor,    Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna alleged that BJP leaders were telling lies and giving false promises to the people vis-à-vis the welfare schemes. He said there was no comparison between the Rythu Bandhu and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana.

He said the state government was giving Rs 5,000 per acre for two seasons while the central government was Rs 6,000 in three installments.

The state government has joined the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ only after the Centre insisted on it for the implementation of the scheme. The central government is funding Rs 10 lakh under NREGS towards the construction of each Rythu Vedika.

There were incidents where BJP leaders obstructed the inaugurations of Rythu Vedika demanding that the  state government draw the images of BJP MPs and PM Modi on Rythu Vedikalu in Boath mandal in Adilabad.

Each Rythu Vedika has been constructed at a cost of Rs 22 lakh by the state government.

BJP leaders say that the central government is giving its share in ‘KCR kits’ and financial assistance to the pregnant women who delivered in the government hospitals and added that the state government named the kits after KCR but never gave the due share of publicity to the central government and Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP leaders say that the BRS party is claiming credit for the ‘KCR kits’ and the financial assistance to pregnant women if they deliver at government hospitals after regular checkups.

The BJP leaders say that actually the scheme should be called ‘KCR and Modi Kit’ as the central government is contributing its share of Rs 6,000 to each beneficiary under the scheme in Telangana.

BJP leaders also claim that the central government is funding the 2BHK dwelling units being constructed by the state government.

The BJP leaders say that the central government is funding the ‘houses for the poor’ under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ' scheme and the same money is being used for the 2BHK by the state government.

Congress leader Kinaka Tulasiram, former Sarpanch of Vadgaon village of Indravelli, criticised both the BRS and BJP for cheating the people in the name of false claims vis-à-vis implementation of the welfare schemes that are “not reaching the genuine persons in need.”

He pointed out that the Rythu Bandhu is not being given to the lakhs of tenant farmers forming more than 36 per cent of the farmers in the state.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), telangana bjp, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by party leaders as he arrives for the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI)

Nine poll-bound states on BJP's cross hairs this year

The accused secretly took photographs and videos of the women gym members while they worked out. (PTI File Image)

Two gym instructors arrested for sexual assault, extortion

The victim K. Chandrakala was consuming toddy along with her husband K. Raju at a toddy shop in Tarnaka. (DC Representational Image)

Mystery shrouds death of woman missing since Jan. 5

The Congress will hold an extended executive meeting during the next visit of AICC in-charge, Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Congress to hold an extended executive meeting



MOST POPULAR

 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Haryana police bans kites in Gurugram for 12 days

A file photo of a shop selling kites. ( S. Surender Reddy/DC)

World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Coast Guard to have 200+ ships in 5 years, says Director General Pathania

Indian Coast Guard Director General V S Pathania (in centre) with others in front of newly commissioned fast patrol vessel, Kamla Devi, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in Kolkata (Photo by arrangement)

Covid has accelerated adoption of digital tools: Health Minister Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo: PTI)

HP CM Sukhu orders detailed report of landslides, sinking zones in state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->