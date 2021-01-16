Nation Current Affairs 16 Jan 2021 Vaccines safe, no ne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vaccines safe, no need to worry: minister, officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 16, 2021, 1:36 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2021, 1:36 am IST
The government has created elaborate infrastructure to deal with possible adverse effect after immunisation events
As per the Centre’s India guidelines, the vaccines will not be given to anyone younger than 18 years, women who are pregnant or lactating. (Representational Photo:AFP)
Hyderabad: Vaccines approved by the Centre for combating Covid-19 were safe and there was no need for any fear, top health department officials said here on Friday.

Health minister Etala Rajendar, who described himself as the “captain” of the healthcare workers in state, said, “It was only after extensive trials that the Drug Controller General of India approved their use. Some people are worried over the side-effects. You should remember that penicillin which has saved tens of crores of lives is never administered even now after, all these decades, without a test shot.”

 

Director of Medical Education Dr K. Ramesh Reddy and Director of Health Services Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, who earlier in the day addressed a press conference, also stressed on the safety of the vaccines.

Dr Rao pointed out that though lakhs of Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered in 26 countries, there was not a single death on account of any adverse reaction. “The economy is hurting. It is time to end the pandemic. We urge the media not to sensationalise any reactions to the vaccines. We should all give confidence to the people,” he said.

 

There could be some very common reactions, such as some swelling or pain at the injection site, some may develop some fever just as happens with many other vaccines. Even commonly used medicines for headaches can have side-effects, he said.

Dr Ramesh Reddy said as per the Centre’s India guidelines, the vaccines will not be given to anyone younger than 18 years, women who are pregnant or lactating. This is not because the vaccine is not safe, but it is because these sections of the population were not covered in the trials.

Anyone with previous history of severe anaphylactic reactions, will not be given the vaccine, he said. Anyone with issues relating to blood clotting will also not be given the vaccine.

 

Some reactions are inherent to any vaccine and are an indication that the body is reacting to the vaccine and is generating antibodies. When the people take the second dose, the common reactions may be more marked. Some exaggerated reactions might be possible but adverse reactions may be possible at the rate of one in a lakh of people, he said

