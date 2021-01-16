Nation Current Affairs 16 Jan 2021 Vaccination starts a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vaccination starts at 10.30 am in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jan 16, 2021, 1:23 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2021, 1:23 am IST
On day one, only 30 persons will receive the vaccines at each of the 139 session centres in the state
There are some apprehensions about the safety of the vaccines. I will take it to demonstrate that they are safe and I have faith in them, says Rajendar (Representational DC Photo)
Hyderabad: It was back in February last that Gandhi Hospital here began checking people for Covid-19 infection. On March 2, the hospital had its first Covid-19 patient.

On Saturday, the hospital will be the place where the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Telangana state will begin.

 

Health minister Etala Rajendar, who, because of Covid-19, had the toughest job in the state Cabinet, will be among those who will receive the vaccine on day one of the drive.

"There are some apprehensions about the safety of the vaccines. I will take it to demonstrate that they are safe and I have faith in them,” Rajendar told reporters on the eve of the vaccination drive launch. Rajendar’s decision to get the vaccine jab follows reports of dissatisfaction of possible safety of the vaccine among some doctors, nurses and other staff working at various government hospitals in the state.

 

The first vaccine will be administered at 10.30 am, at Gandhi Hospital, and then the rest of the state will see the drive launched in all the districts.

At the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in the city where a Covid-19 care centre was set up a few months into the pandemic last year, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan will be present for the launch. According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor will not be among those receiving the vaccine as the first round is meant for healthcare staff who are active in hospitals.

On day one, only 30 persons will receive the vaccines at each of the 139 session centres in the state.

 

Tags: vaccination in telangana, first vaccine at gandhi hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


