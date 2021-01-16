Nation Current Affairs 16 Jan 2021 TMC MLAs, leaders ge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TMC MLAs, leaders get COVID vaccine on day 1, spark row

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2021, 10:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2021, 10:36 pm IST
Many healthcare workers alleged that they could not get the jab though they were asked to come for it
A health worker checks the boxes of Covishield vaccine at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri on January 14, 2021. (AFP)
 A health worker checks the boxes of Covishield vaccine at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri on January 14, 2021. (AFP)

Burdwan/ Alipurduar: Several Trinamool Congress leaders, including two MLAs, were among the people who received the COVID-19 vaccine in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday, while many healthcare workers alleged that they could not get the jab though they were asked to come for it.

District health officials said that these leaders are all associated with different hospitals as members of the Patients' Welfare Committees, making them eligible for the vaccination programme in the first round.

 

The vaccination drive at the Bhatar State General Hospital began with local TMC MLA Subhash Mondal getting the first shot. Later, former TMC MLA Banamali Hazra, Zilla Parishad Karmadakshya Jahar Bagdi and Bhatar Panchayat Samity Public Health in-charge Mahendra Hazra also received the vaccine.

At Katwa Sub-divisional Hospital, local MLA Rabindranath Chatterjee of TMC was among the 34 people who received the vaccine on the first day.

The Centre is targetting to vaccinate three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase for free. At a meeting with the chief ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

 

"This is my personal suggestion and no one should take it otherwise. We public representatives are not part of it," he had said.

Even as the TMC leaders received the vaccine on the first day, several healthcare workers in the district alleged that though they were asked to come for the jab, they could not get it.

A nurse at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital said that she was asked to report for the vaccination by 9 am and though she arrived for it on time, she did not get the shot.

Some other nurses at the hospital, refusing to be identified, also levelled similar allegations.

 

The district's Chief Medical Officer of Health Pranab Roy said that the public representatives who received the vaccines are part of the Patients' Welfare Committees at different hospitals.

"Since they are associated with the hospitals to ensure good services, they are also eligible for the vaccine. There is nothing irregular in it," he said.

BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya described the incident as "loot".

"Corona vaccine was looted. The prime minister sent free vaccines for corona warriors, health workers and frontline workers. But in West Bengal, TMC MLAs and goons took the vaccine forcefully. Mamata Banerjee claimed that PM Modi sent less number of doses, shame," he tweeted in Hindi.

 

Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy said it would have been better had the party leaders not taken the vaccine.

"The TMC leaders and MLAs who got the vaccine are members of Patients' Welfare Committees of different hospitals. So, they got it. However, it would have been better had they not taken it today. These are isolated incidents. It would be wrong to blame the party," he said.

In the Alipurduar district, TMC MLA Saurabh Chakrbarty's name was on the top of the list for Covid vaccination. However, he claimed that he was unaware of it.

 

"I am not taking any vaccine now and I have informed the health department. First, the common people of Alipurduar should get the vaccine and then I will take the shot. I am not aware as I had not applied for any vaccination," Chakraborty said.

...
Tags: tmc mla, west bengal vaccine drive, covid vaccine drive
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

He also told them that if farmers want to sell their produce in other markets, they should be facilitated to do so as it was provided for under the new farm laws. — DC Image

Telangana cites new farm law, not to buy Rabi output

BJP leaders tear up a banner at MGM Hospital in Warangal as it did not have the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday. — DC Image

BJP protests against absence of Modi's picture on banners at vaccine centres

As several teachers have quit their profession due to lack of income during the lockdown, schools have to either request them to come back or recruit other teachers for various for running classes. —Representational image

Telangana budget schools seek help from government to reopen

Sanitation worker S. Krishnamma becomes the first person to get the vaccine in Telangana state, in the presence of Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy, health minister Etala Rajendar and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, on Saturday. (DC Photo: S Surender Reddy)

First volunteer took jab to set example



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi launches India's vaccination drive against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI)

Farm talks stuck after 9 rounds, next round on January 19

The next round of talks has been scheduled on Tuesday, January 19, the day when the Supreme Court-appointed committee was due to start its consultations with stakeholders to end the impasse. (Photo:PTI)

Central Jal Jeevan Mission fails in achieving targets

While there are 9,401 houses in Chakrayapet mandal, hardly 1,999 houses have taps, new ones among them being 727. — DC Image

India's friction with US rises over planned purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems

India says it needs the long-range surface-to-air missiles to counter the threat from China. (Representational Photo:Reuters)

Prime Minister to inaugurate first phase of Covid vaccination today

Modi at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. — DC File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham