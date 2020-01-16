Nation Current Affairs 16 Jan 2020 Nirbhaya case: Delhi ...
Nirbhaya case: Delhi government rejects convict Mukesh's mercy plea

ANI
Published Jan 16, 2020, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2020, 12:47 pm IST
The mercy plea was then forwarded to Lieutenant Governor, who has now sent it to Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case. (Photo: File)
 Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

The mercy plea was then forwarded to Lieutenant Governor, who has now sent it to Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

 

The convicts were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, had succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.

 

