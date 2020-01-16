Nation Current Affairs 16 Jan 2020 Mahmood Ali rules ou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mahmood Ali rules out NRC in Telangana

ANI
Published Jan 16, 2020, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2020, 3:43 pm IST
I promise you, forget about the NRC, there will be no disturbance in the state, says Telangana home minister
Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali
 Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has asked people of the state not to panic over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), assuring that there will be "no NRC and no disturbance in the state."

"I promise you, forget about the NRC, there will be no disturbance in the state," said Ali while addressing a public event here.

 

The Minister said that wherever Hindus are facing persecution across the world, they should be given refuge in India.

"Not just Pakistan and Bangladesh, wherever Hindus are facing persecution across the world, they should be given refuge because this is India. But, do not create trouble for Indian citizens who have been living here for decades. Who keeps birth certificates?...... Can everyone produce birth certificates?" he said.

Ali also told the crowd that he had conveyed the same to Union Minister Mukthar Abbas Naqvi earlier this week.

The NRC is a register maintained by the government containing names and certain relevant information for identification of all genuine Indian citizens. On the apex court's order, the NRC identified illegal immigrants from Assam. Though this has been a state-specific exercise to keep its ethnic uniqueness unaltered. Since its implementation, protests have erupted in several parts of the country.

Through NRC the government will identify infiltrators who have been living in India illegally. As per the NRC legislation, infiltrators who failed to produce relevant documents can be detained and deported to where they came from.

