I am not a rubber stamp: Kerala Governor at loggerheads with Pinarayi Govt over CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan came down heavily on the State government on Thursday over the petition filed by the government in the Supreme Court demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“I am not a rubber stamp and I came to know about the government’s move to approach the apex court through media reports. The government’s move is in violation of the protocol. Though the government has right to approach the SC, I should have been informed of it, since am the head of the State. Will check whether the filing of petition is constitutional,” he said while talking to media persons in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Khan openly criticised the government while the reporters asked about his rejection of the government ordinance to increase the number of members in local self government departments in the state. According to reports of a regional daily Mr. Khan asked the LSGD minister A C Moideen to get the matter discussed and passed in the Assembly.

The strained relation between the Governor’s office and the government is cited as the reason for Mr. Khan’s rejection of the ordinance.

“Rejection of the ordinance has nothing to do with my stand on the CAA. I have some doubts over it and raised queries to the government. No one is above the law. I have no issues in government approaching the apex court in the CAA,” added Mr. Khan.