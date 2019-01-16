search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'What moral right does BJP have to condemn Kanhaiya Kumar?': Shiv Sena

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
BJP committed 'sin' by aligning with Mehbooba Mufti, Sena said, claiming that she considered Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru as martyr.
If the allegations against him are not true, they will not stand in court, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)
 If the allegations against him are not true, they will not stand in court, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena said on Wednesday that the BJP has no moral right to criticise student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been charged with sedition, after teaming up with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Sena also asked the ruling BJP to refrain from taking political mileage from the sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students'' Union.

 

The BJP committed a "sin" by aligning with People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, it said, claiming that she considered Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru as a martyr.

The BJP was part of the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir but pulled out of the coalition last year.

The Delhi Police had on Monday filed a chargesheet in a court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the JNU campus in February 2016.

"The BJP committed the biggest sin of aligning with Mehbooba Mufti, who considers Afzal Guru a freedom fighter and a martyr. Now the BJP, for its own benefit, should not try and take political mileage out of the sedition case filed against Kanhaiya," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ''Saamana''.

A terrorist like Ajmal Kasab, convicted in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case, was given a chance by court to defend himself, it said, and expressed hope that Kanhaiya Kumar would also be given a chance to present his case.

If the allegations against him are not true, they will not stand in court, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

"Kanhaiya Kumar speaks well. Since he represents the harried and unemployed youth, he cannot give slogans hailing Afzal Guru or independence for Kashmir. Anyway, what moral right does the BJP have to condemn Kanhaiya Kumar?" it asked.

The Sena wondered if the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, was unable to win elections in JNU as voting there was not held through the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Maharashtra BJP minister Girish Mahajan recently claimed he will show his ''magic'' wherever he is sent and make sure his party wins polls. We request the BJP to send him to JNU to defeat the anti-nationals there. But tell him that elections in JNU are not held through EVMs," Shiv Sena said in a sarcastic remark.

...
Tags: shiv sena, bjp, kanhaiya kumar, afzal guru, jnu sedition case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
 

Netflix raises prices

The price hike could help ease concerns with a growing deficit on free cash flow to fund a likely continued escalation in Netflix’s content spending, which likely topped $13 billion in 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka political turmoil: Youth Cong workers protest outside Haryana resort

Around 20 Youth Congress workers led by Haryana Pradesh Congress General Secretary Pradeep Singh raised slogans against the NDA government outside the five-star ITC Grand Bharat resort located on the outskirts of Gurgaon. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

No need to hype Karnataka 'political crisis', says Deve Gowda

Gowda also downplayed the importance of two independent leaders withdrawing support from the Congress-JDS government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who happens to be his son. (Photo: File)

Cong MLAs in Mumbai unreachable to media, not to me: Kumaraswamy

'I was relaxed and I am relaxed. Don't worry, be happy,' the Chief Minister said. (Photo: ANI)

SC to hear plea next week challenging M Nageswara Rao as CBI interim chief

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)

PMO cut us from list, wasn't allowed to enter temple with PM Modi: Tharoor

Modi, who was accompanied by Governor Justice P Sathasivam entered sprawling shrine through the eastern entrance and spent about 20 minutes there. (Photo: PIB_India | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham