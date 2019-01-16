search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Will thrash BJP in 2019 LS polls, no need to worry, warns BSP legislator

ANI
Published Jan 16, 2019, 9:54 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 9:54 am IST
The SP and the BSP on January 12 had announced that they would jointly contest the Lok Sabha elections.
The BSP MLA was in Moradabad to attend an event organised to celebrate the birthday of BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
 The BSP MLA was in Moradabad to attend an event organised to celebrate the birthday of BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Moradabad: Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Vijay Yadav said after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the SP and BSP workers will teach the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a lesson.

Yadav, a BSP MLA from Thakurdwara city, said: "We will thrash the BJP, there is no need to worry about it. Now the SP and SP-BSP are together. The BJP's elimination in the elections is certain. After the elections, the workers of SP and BSP will surely teach the BJP a lesson (Inn BJP waalon ko toh dauda dauda kar maarenge. Ghabrane ki zaroorat nahi hai. Aaj inhe nani yaad aagai hogi, mari hui nani, ki SP- BSP ek hogaye)"

 

The BSP MLA was in Moradabad to attend an event organised to celebrate the birthday of BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday.

The SP and the BSP on January 12 had announced that they would jointly contest the Lok Sabha elections. In Uttar Pradesh, the two parties will contest from 38 seats each, leaving two seats for smaller parties.

Furthermore, Mayawati announced that the two parties will not field candidates against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

Ousted from the alliance, the Congress party announced that they will contest on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh with 'full might,' but did not rule out the possibility of joining hands with secular forces in the state to defeat the BJP.

...
Tags: mayawati, bjp, 2019 lok sabha elections, bsp-sp alliance
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
 

Netflix raises prices

The price hike could help ease concerns with a growing deficit on free cash flow to fund a likely continued escalation in Netflix’s content spending, which likely topped $13 billion in 2018.
 

Skullcandy Riff Wireless review: Powerful bass on a light frame

Skullcandy Riff Wireless comes in a bold design.
 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Tonight was an MS Dhoni classic, says elated Virat Kohli

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. (Photo: PTI)
 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mass conversion a matter of concern in India, other countries too: Rajnath

Singh said as far as the government is concerned there will not be discrimination with anybody. (Photo: File)

'No hidden agenda in entry of women to Sabarimala': Kerala tells court

Violence involving BJP-RSS and the ruling CPI(M) rocked parts of Kerala during the January 3 hartal with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the entry of two women into the Sabarimala shrine, breaking a centuries-old tradition. (Photo: File)

Tej Pratap Yadav hits backs Ram Vilas Paswan over 'angootha chhap' jibe

Members of Lalu Yadav's family had, so far, refrained from commenting on Paswan's remark against the former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, who is at present the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council. (Photo; File)

Massive protests at Sabarimala after 2 women try to enter shrine

The two women are part of a nine-member group who were on their way to the temple. (Photo: AFP)

Rahul did not take stand against corruption when it mattered in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Kumar had quit the alliance, comprising the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress, in July 2017 after the CBI lodged an FIR against Yadav on corruption charges and the following strife between him and the RJD. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham