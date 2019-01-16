search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Unscientific claims!, say academics to Science Cong chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 16, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Lord Brahma discovered the existence of dinosaurs on earth and mentioned it in the Vedas.
A file photo of Science Congress at Lovely Professional University.
 A file photo of Science Congress at Lovely Professional University.

Bengaluru: Following the contentious claims made at the Indian Science Congress (ISC), a group of academics from top institutions of the country including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIT Bombay, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics and others have drafted a letter to the authorities of the grand event.

Addressed to the General President of ISC, 37 academics stated in the letter that they were “deeply shocked and disturbed that false claims based on confusing episodes in mythology as science were made in the 106th ISC that too in scientific presentations made to the Children Science Congress”.

 

The letter states that such content in ISC undermines the long scientific tradition of the Congress which holds the legacy of being led by renowned scientists such as Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, Sir Ram Nath Chopra and Prof P. Parija.

“Such claims tarnish the image of Indian science globally and also undermine the credibility of the genuine contributions of the great science personalities of yore, that too, in front of young and impressionable minds. Stories from our epics are poetic, enjoyable, rich in moral elements and in imagination, but are not scientifically constructed or validated,” the letter written to Dr Manoj Kumar Chakrabarti reads.

The unconventional claims made by some speakers including those made by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Nageshwara Rao and independent researcher Dr K.J. Krishnan had drawn flak from various stakeholders from within and outside the country, on and off social and mainstream media. Claims that were termed ‘bizzare’ by many included those that asserted Kauravas were born with the help of stem cell and test tube baby technologies, Lord Brahma discovered the existence of dinosaurs on earth and mentioned it in the Vedas and Ravana owned 24 types of aircraft and airports in Lanka apart from the known ‘Pushpak Vimana’.

Members of Breakthrough Science Society, an organisation of researchers and scientists that aims to promote science, had held a silent protest outside IISc earlier this week to condemn the unscientific claims made at the ISC.  

“Such grand and outlandish claims made at a science congress in the absence of facts to back them up damage the rich heritage of science we have been following in our country,” a protesting member pointed out.

...
Tags: indian science congress, indian institute of science (iisc)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Tonight was an MS Dhoni classic, says elated Virat Kohli

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. (Photo: PTI)
 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
 

Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched at a competitive price

The Honor 10 Lite features a dewdrop notched 6.21-inch Full HD+ display.
 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Support freedom of religion but need debate on mass conversion’: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said one cannot be in power and rule without love. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

25 pc hike in universities’ seats to enable quota for general category poor

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that the private universities are also ready to implement the quota. (Photo: File | ANI)

‘Rush for govt jobs doesn’t mean lack of job opportunities’: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was speaking at a CII workshop on jobs and livelihoods. (Photo: File)

‘Kerala govt conduct over Sabarimala one of the most shameful’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Kollam in Kerala. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bid to cut entry tax for Kerala students

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham