search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala: No agenda on women entry, Kerala government tells HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 16, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 2:34 am IST
It has also stated that there was no mechanism to examine the faith of pilgrims and any attempt to do so would be discriminatory.
kerala high court
 kerala high court

Kochi: The state government has told the high court that it was not having specific agenda in connection with the entry of women without age-bar into the Sabarimala Temple. In an affidavit submitted in the court on Tuesday on the circumstances of Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga, the two women entering the temple, the government stated that the two have visited the temple as per the Supreme Court verdict.

It has also stated that there was no mechanism to examine the faith of pilgrims and any attempt to do so would be discriminatory. The Court has asked the government submit an affidavit in connection with the petitions alleging violation of traditions following the entry of women of reproductive age.  

 

...
Tags: kerala government, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Tonight was an MS Dhoni classic, says elated Virat Kohli

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. (Photo: PTI)
 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
 

Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched at a competitive price

The Honor 10 Lite features a dewdrop notched 6.21-inch Full HD+ display.
 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Support freedom of religion but need debate on mass conversion’: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said one cannot be in power and rule without love. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

25 pc hike in universities’ seats to enable quota for general category poor

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that the private universities are also ready to implement the quota. (Photo: File | ANI)

‘Rush for govt jobs doesn’t mean lack of job opportunities’: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was speaking at a CII workshop on jobs and livelihoods. (Photo: File)

‘Kerala govt conduct over Sabarimala one of the most shameful’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Kollam in Kerala. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bid to cut entry tax for Kerala students

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham