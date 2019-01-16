Sabarimala: No agenda on women entry, Kerala government tells HC

Kochi: The state government has told the high court that it was not having specific agenda in connection with the entry of women without age-bar into the Sabarimala Temple. In an affidavit submitted in the court on Tuesday on the circumstances of Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga, the two women entering the temple, the government stated that the two have visited the temple as per the Supreme Court verdict.

It has also stated that there was no mechanism to examine the faith of pilgrims and any attempt to do so would be discriminatory. The Court has asked the government submit an affidavit in connection with the petitions alleging violation of traditions following the entry of women of reproductive age.