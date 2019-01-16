search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PMO cut us from list, wasn't allowed to enter temple with PM Modi: Tharoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 16, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Incident came to light after Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and accused PMO of not letting him enter the temple on Tuesday.
Modi, who was accompanied by Governor Justice P Sathasivam entered sprawling shrine through the eastern entrance and spent about 20 minutes there. (Photo: PIB_India | Twitter)
 Modi, who was accompanied by Governor Justice P Sathasivam entered sprawling shrine through the eastern entrance and spent about 20 minutes there. (Photo: PIB_India | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office had allegedly cancelled names of Kerala local leaders from the list of people allowed inside Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple during PM Modi’s visit.

This incident came to light after the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and accused the PMO of not letting him enter the temple on Tuesday.

 

"Received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram for the unveiling of a plaque of the Swadesh Darshan project. But when the local MP, MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) and mayor were to enter the temple with him for darshan, we learned that the PMO had cut us from the list," he tweeted.

Before entering the temple, PM Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the launch of visitor facilities there. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam and Tharoor were present at the function.

Modi, who was accompanied by Governor Justice P Sathasivam entered sprawling shrine through the eastern entrance and spent about 20 minutes there.

Attacking Modi over ignoring of local leaders, Tharoor said, "It seems that under the BJP even God must serve a political purpose and members of other parties must not be allowed to worship in the prime ministerial presence."

The Thiruvananthapuram MP has been a critic of Modi with his statements often courting controversy.

...
Tags: pm modi, shashi tharoor, sree padmanabhaswamy temple, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
 

Netflix raises prices

The price hike could help ease concerns with a growing deficit on free cash flow to fund a likely continued escalation in Netflix’s content spending, which likely topped $13 billion in 2018.
 

Skullcandy Riff Wireless review: Powerful bass on a light frame

Skullcandy Riff Wireless comes in a bold design.
 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Tonight was an MS Dhoni classic, says elated Virat Kohli

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. (Photo: PTI)
 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Interim CBI chief begins process of making structural changes: Officials

The government had given charge of the agency to Joint Director Rao, who was later promoted as additional director. (Photo: File)

Took Prashant Kishor into JD(U) after Amit Shah asked me twice: Nitish

Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), said this at an event organized by a private news channel here while responding to queries as to whether he looked at the poll strategist- turned-politician as his political successor. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: Will thrash BJP in 2019 LS polls, no need to worry, warns BSP legislator

The BSP MLA was in Moradabad to attend an event organised to celebrate the birthday of BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Mass conversion a matter of concern in India, other countries too: Rajnath

Singh said as far as the government is concerned there will not be discrimination with anybody. (Photo: File)

'No hidden agenda in entry of women to Sabarimala': Kerala tells court

Violence involving BJP-RSS and the ruling CPI(M) rocked parts of Kerala during the January 3 hartal with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the entry of two women into the Sabarimala shrine, breaking a centuries-old tradition. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham