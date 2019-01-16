search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM-led panel to meet on Jan 24 to decide on new CBI director

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jan 16, 2019, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 6:25 pm IST
On Jan 10, the selection panel had removed Alok Verma as CBI chief on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.
Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
 Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet next week to decide on new CBI director, days after the controversial removal of Alok Verma created a huge political furore.

The meeting of the selection panel, which includes the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the Opposition along with the Prime Minister, will take place on January 24.

 

The development comes a day after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to PM Modi asking him to make public the details of the key documents that led to the ouster of Alok Verma as CBI director.

It is not known if CJI Ranjan Gogoi will be a part of the meeting. He had earlier recused himself from the January 10 meeting -- where Alok Verma was removed as CBI chief -- as he was part of the Supreme Court bench that ordered the reinstatement of the officer.

Justice AK Sikri had replaced him on the panel and had cast the decisive vote on Verma’s removal.

The committee removed Verma on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty, based on a report by the Central Vigilance Commission. PM Modi and Justice Sikri voted in favour of Verma’s removal while Kharge put up a dissent note flagging how the main allegations against the ex-CBI boss were unsubstantiated.

On Tuesday, Kharge wrote to the Prime Minister asking him to come clean over the issue by releasing the CVC report, the report of Justice Patnaik and the minutes of the meeting held on January 10, 2019.

Verma, who was ordered to take charge as the Director General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard, had claimed that he was transferred on basis of "false, frivolous and unsubstantiated allegations" made by only one person who was inimical to him. The official, who was retiring on January 31, quit the day after the removal, refusing to take charge as the Chief of Fire Services.

...
Tags: cbi director, selection panel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-IAF chief Arup Raha, appeals to parties to not halt procurement process

‘These are the problems of our country. We need to sort that out. Despite having various procedures time taken to complete a deal is too long,’ said former IAF Chief Arup Raha. (Photo: AFP | File)

CBI files cases against 2 more shelter homes in Bihar for abuse of minors

There was national outrage last year following the alleged abuse of minor girls at a shelter home run by journalist Brajesh Pathak in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. (Photo: File | Youtube screengrab)

Cows made to walk on fire during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Bengaluru

Bulls are made to jump across a blazing wall of fire during annual rituals to exorcise evil, on Makar Sankranti festival, at a village near Mysore. (Photo: PTI)

49 injured on day one of Jallikattu festival in Tamil Nadu

Wednesday’s festivities will see almost double the number of bulls and competitors in the ring, a government official said. (Photo: File)

'No respect for Sikhs': Row over Jagdish Tytler's presence at Congress event

As Jagdish Tytler was seen in the front rows, Akali Dal accused Congress of having 'no respect for sentiments of Sikhs'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham