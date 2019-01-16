search on deccanchronicle.com
Massive protests at Sabarimala after 2 women try to enter shrine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 16, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 8:58 am IST
The women were identified as Reshma and Sanila, who covered half of 5.5 km trek to shrine but were intercepted by devotees.
 The two women are part of a nine-member group who were on their way to the temple. (Photo: AFP)

Thiruvananthapuram: Massive protests broke out near the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Wednesday morning after two women in their 30s tried to trek up to the shrine.

The women were identified as Reshma and Sanila, residents of Kannur, covered almost half of the 5.5 km trek to the shrine but were intercepted by angry devotees. They used started trekking at 5 am to dodge the protesters.

 

As the situation turned tense, police plead helplessness saying it is beyond their control. Later, women were taken to Pambha, the base camp after they were blocked for two hours.

The two women are part of a nine-member group who were on their way to the temple.

Kanaka Durga, along with 40-year-old Bindu Ammini, are the first women below 50 in decades to enter the hilltop shrine. Durga was attacked by her relatives on her return home on Monday.

The Supreme Court in September last year allowed women of all ages to worship at the Sabarimala shrine, overturning a centuries-old ban on women of childbearing age from entering the temple.

...
