LDF, UDF hypocritical on Sabari, says PM Modi

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Modi also said that both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the UDF are "two sides of the same coin".
PM Narendra Modi being felicitated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during an event to inaugurate the Kollam Bypass on NH 66, in Kollam district of Kerala on Tuesday. Governor P. Sathasivam looks on.
Kollam (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday tore into the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala over its conduct in the Sabarimala temple issue, saying this will go down as “one of the most shameful behaviours” by any party and government in the country. He also took on the Congress, which heads the United Democratic Front (UDF), asserting it has multiple stands on the issue of women in the menstruating age group of 10-50 years offering prayers at the Sabarimala Ayyappa shrine after the Supreme Court last year lifted the centuries-old ban on their entry.

As the BJP seeks to expand its footprint in Kerala, Modi also said that both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the UDF are "two sides of the same coin" on the issue of communalism, corruption and casteism. “We know that the communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality but nobody imagined they would have such hatred,” he told a gathering of BJP workers after declaring open the 13-km long two-lane Kollam bypass on National Highway-66.

 

CPI-M: PM must read Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blistering attack on the Left sparked criticism from the CPI-M, which said in a tweet, "Modi should read the Indian constitution which he is sworn to uphold rather than Manusmriti or RSS oath!” “And Modi should stop giving lectures on culture and history. Modi, Your culture is Hitler's culture! Don't disturb God's Own Country by your hate!," it said.

