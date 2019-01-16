search on deccanchronicle.com
KCR's son meets Jaganmohan Reddy, discusses 'proposed' federal front

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 16, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
These talks are first direct talks between leaders since KCR floated idea of front as an alternation to BJP and Cong.
K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son KT Rana Rao met Reddy in Hyderabad to invite his YSR Congress party to join federal front. (Photo: @trspartyonline | Twitter)
Hyderabad: Continuing his efforts to forge a non-BJP, non-Congress front ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold talks with YSR Congress to try and rope it into the proposed coalition.

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son KT Rana Rao met Jaganmohan Reddy in Hyderabad to invite his YSR Congress party to join federal front.

 

Reddy is the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh assembly.

These talks are the first direct conversation between the leaders of two parties since KCR floated the idea of a front as an alternation to the BJP and the Congress.

TRS’s chief KCR has already held talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Janata Dal (United) leader HD Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and DMK leader MK Stalin.

KCR winning for a second straight term after his party’s election victory in last month’s state polls, Rao amped up his efforts towards the federal front for 2019 polls due in May.

The TRS is likely to discuss with Reddy the possibility of working together in Andhra to defeat a common enemy – Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his party Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Tags: trs, kt rana rao, jaganmohan reddy, ysr congress, federal front, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




