search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Interim CBI chief begins process of making structural changes: Officials

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Several officers have raised issue of uneven distribution of work which is affecting ongoing probes and work force distribution.
The government had given charge of the agency to Joint Director Rao, who was later promoted as additional director. (Photo: File)
 The government had given charge of the agency to Joint Director Rao, who was later promoted as additional director. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: CBI interim chief M Nageswara Rao has started the process of making structural changes in the Central Bureau of Investigation in order to streamline the work load on various zones of the agency across the country, officials said.

Several senior officers have raised the issue of uneven distribution of work in various zones which is affecting the ongoing probes and work force distribution.

 

Normally the issues such as these are discussed in the quarterly review meeting of all the joint directors and deputy inspector general when they converge at New Delhi headquarters of the agency.

The last quarterly meeting scheduled in December last year did not take place as the Supreme Court had barred Rao, in his first tenure as acting director, from taking any policy decisions.

In a controversial order on October 23, 2018, the government had divested the powers of the then CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana sending them on forced leave as both had accused each other of corruption.

The move was taken after a bitter battle between the two top officials of the agency spilled in the public domain. A corruption case was filed against Rakesh Asthana. A plea to quash it has been rejected by the Delhi High Court.

The government had given charge of the agency to Joint Director Rao, who was later promoted as additional director.

On a plea of Verma, challenging the forced leave order of the government, the Supreme Court had directed Rao to not take any major policy decision.

The Supreme Court had re-instated Verma on January 8 this year, setting aside government order to send him on forced leave.

Within 48 hours, a high powered committee comprising of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice AK Sikri and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in a split verdict, decided to transfer Verma as Director General Fire Services.

Following the decision, Rao was again given the charge of the agency.

Rao has now moved a proposal among all the joint directors seeking their comments on the restructuring of zones as the previous restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court do not apply in his fresh term, officials said.

Each zone will have a Special Crime branch and an Economic Offences branch in addition to the Anti-Corruption Branches with co-terminus jurisdiction of respective zone, a proposal circulated among all the CBI offices said.

According to the proposal, Anti-Corruption Branch of Bengaluru will be reporting to Chennai zone. It is reporting to Hyderabad which has just three branches under it.

Hyderabad zone will also look after the works of the Anti-Corruption branches of Raipur, Jabalpur and Bhopal.

Mumbai zone will get two new branches, under it a special crime and an Anti-Corruption based in Nagpur, taking the tally from current five to seven branches under it.

...
Tags: cbi, m nageswara rao, alok verma, rakesh asthana, supreme court, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
 

Netflix raises prices

The price hike could help ease concerns with a growing deficit on free cash flow to fund a likely continued escalation in Netflix’s content spending, which likely topped $13 billion in 2018.
 

Skullcandy Riff Wireless review: Powerful bass on a light frame

Skullcandy Riff Wireless comes in a bold design.
 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Tonight was an MS Dhoni classic, says elated Virat Kohli

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. (Photo: PTI)
 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Took Prashant Kishor into JD(U) after Amit Shah asked me twice: Nitish

Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), said this at an event organized by a private news channel here while responding to queries as to whether he looked at the poll strategist- turned-politician as his political successor. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: Will thrash BJP in 2019 LS polls, no need to worry, warns BSP legislator

The BSP MLA was in Moradabad to attend an event organised to celebrate the birthday of BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Mass conversion a matter of concern in India, other countries too: Rajnath

Singh said as far as the government is concerned there will not be discrimination with anybody. (Photo: File)

'No hidden agenda in entry of women to Sabarimala': Kerala tells court

Violence involving BJP-RSS and the ruling CPI(M) rocked parts of Kerala during the January 3 hartal with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the entry of two women into the Sabarimala shrine, breaking a centuries-old tradition. (Photo: File)

Tej Pratap Yadav hits backs Ram Vilas Paswan over 'angootha chhap' jibe

Members of Lalu Yadav's family had, so far, refrained from commenting on Paswan's remark against the former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, who is at present the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council. (Photo; File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham