search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Elevation of junior judge to apex court surprising’: Ex-CJI justice RM Lodha

ANI
Published Jan 16, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
'...Every decision taken by the Supreme Court Collegium must reflect its maturity,' RM Lodha said.
Former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha on Wednesday said that he was surprised to know that a junior judge was recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court, superseding senior judges. (Photo: File)
 Former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha on Wednesday said that he was surprised to know that a junior judge was recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court, superseding senior judges. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha on Wednesday said that he was surprised to know that a junior judge was recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court, superseding senior judges.

"What I always feel is that the collegium should act in a transparent manner, and reasons must be forthcoming why the decision was an upturn. There must be transparency. I have always believed that the collegium works as an institution. It is an institutional body; it is not an individual's decision. If the consultation or communication between the collegium was lacking, that could have been done. A junior judge was superseded to the Supreme Court, it surprises me," former CJI Lodha said in an exclusive interview to news agency ANI.

 

Talking about the collegium, he said, "The collegium is a matured body, comprising of the CJI and four senior-most judges. It is a very strong, powerful, matured and intellectual body and every decision taken by the collegium must reflect its maturity."

"The question is after Justice Nandrajog, there are two more judges, Justice Gita Mittal, the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Justice S Ravinder Bhatt. The Karnataka High Court Judge, who is from Rajasthan, was superseded six weeks ago, was not found to be, as per reports, deserving for being elevated to the Supreme Court," he added.

"Look, it is little disturbing," he said while replying to a question as to how unfortunate it is for the judiciary that junior judges are being recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court prior to their seniors.

Reportedly, Supreme Court judge Justice S K Kaul wrote a letter to CJI Ranjan Gogoi against the elevation of Justice Sanjeev Khanna, ignoring the seniority of Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, the chief justice of Rajasthan High Court.

As per reports, Kaul said that while he had nothing against Justice Khanna but he could wait for his turn to be elevated.

Recently, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, a judge of Delhi High Court, as judges of the apex court.

The top court is presently functioning with 26 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 31, leaving five clear vacancies.

While recommending the names of Justice Maheshwari and Justice Khanna, the collegium took into consideration the combined seniority on an all-India basis of Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of High Courts, apart from their merit and integrity.

...
Tags: r m lodha, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna elevated to Supreme Court

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices. (Photo: File)

'Polls not Physics, but Chemistry with voters’: BJP dismisses SP-BSP tie-up

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 71 Lok Sabha seats in the state and two other went to its ally - the Apna Dal. (Photo: File | PTI)

Release Kashmiri journalist and drop charges against him, CPJ tells J&K governor

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is an independent, non-profit organisation, non-governmental organisation based in New York City, has in a letter asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to release journalist Aasif Sultan. (Photo: Facebook | @freeaasifsultan)

Ex-IAF chief Arup Raha, appeals to parties to not halt procurement process

‘These are the problems of our country. We need to sort that out. Despite having various procedures time taken to complete a deal is too long,’ said former IAF Chief Arup Raha. (Photo: AFP | File)

CBI files cases against 2 more shelter homes in Bihar for abuse of minors

There was national outrage last year following the alleged abuse of minor girls at a shelter home run by journalist Brajesh Pathak in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. (Photo: File | Youtube screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham