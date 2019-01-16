search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna elevated to Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jan 16, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 8:07 pm IST
A five-member Supreme Court Collegium had on January 11 recommended the elevation of the two to the top court.
President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices. (Photo: File)
 President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Delhi High Court judge Sanjiv Khanna were on Wednesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court, the government said. This comes amid the legal fraternity terming the decision as "whimsical and arbitrary" and questioning the elevation of judges by superseding several other judges.

The five-member Supreme Court Collegium had on January 11 recommended the elevation of the two to the top court.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday evening approved the recommendation and appointed the two judges with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices.

On December 12, the Collegium -- which comprises the top five judges of the Supreme Court -- had recommended Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Rajendra Menon and Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog for elevation to the top court.

However, the decision was reversed on January 10 by the new collegium, which sent the names of Justice Maheshwari and Justice Khanna for elevation.

"While recommending the names of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, the collegium has taken into consideration combined seniority on all-India basis of Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of high courts, apart from their merit and integrity," the collegium said.

The decision has met criticism from some sections of the legal fraternity which argue that the supersession will be unfair to many senior judges, including Justice Nandrajog.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court wrote a note to the CJI and other members of the collegium -- Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N V Ramana and Arun Mishra – raised his reservations for ignoring the seniority of Justices Menon and Nandrajog.

Justice Kailash Gambhir, former Delhi High Court judge, had also written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on January 14 expressing concern over bypassing several judges’ seniority by the collegium.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) also protested the recommendation and termed it as "whimsical and arbitrary".

While maintaining that the BCI was hard-pressed to raise these issues, it said even the Bar Council of Delhi has also taken resolution against the decision of the collegium.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said, “Our delegation will go and meet the collegium to ask them to reconsider and recall this decision. If they don't do it, we'll go and sit on a dharna.”

(With inputs from agencies)

...
Tags: dinesh maheshwari, sanjiv khanna, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Polls not Physics, but Chemistry with voters’: BJP dismisses SP-BSP tie-up

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 71 Lok Sabha seats in the state and two other went to its ally - the Apna Dal. (Photo: File | PTI)

Release Kashmiri journalist and drop charges against him, CPJ tells J&K governor

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is an independent, non-profit organisation, non-governmental organisation based in New York City, has in a letter asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to release journalist Aasif Sultan. (Photo: Facebook | @freeaasifsultan)

Ex-IAF chief Arup Raha, appeals to parties to not halt procurement process

‘These are the problems of our country. We need to sort that out. Despite having various procedures time taken to complete a deal is too long,’ said former IAF Chief Arup Raha. (Photo: AFP | File)

CBI files cases against 2 more shelter homes in Bihar for abuse of minors

There was national outrage last year following the alleged abuse of minor girls at a shelter home run by journalist Brajesh Pathak in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. (Photo: File | Youtube screengrab)

PM-led panel to meet on Jan 24 to decide on new CBI director

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham