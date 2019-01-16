search on deccanchronicle.com
Blow to BJP in Bengal, Supreme Court wants revised yatra plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 16, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 1:35 am IST
The West Bengal unit of the BJP had approached the Supreme Court seeking permission for the rallies and public meetings.
New Delhi: The BJP’s grand plan to hold a rathyatra in Trinamul Congress-ruled West Bengal received a jolt with the Supreme Court on Tuesday asking the saffron party’s state unit to submit a revised schedule of its proposed yatra with the authorities, and seek necessary approvals.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP had approached the Supreme Court seeking permission for the rallies and public meetings, which would cover all 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the BJP’s West Bengal unit to submit a revised schedule of its proposed rathyatra with the state authorities and seek the necessary approvals. The court also asked the state government to allow the proposed public meetings and rallies of the BJP under its ‘Ganatantra Bachao Yatra’.

The bench, which also comprised Justices L.N. Rao and S.K. Kaul, asked the state government to consider the revised schedule of the BJP for the rathyatra keeping in mind the fundamental right of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

The bench said the apprehension of the state government of a possible law and order situation cannot be called “unfounded” and the BJP would have to take all possible steps to address this fear in a reasonable manner. The court had earlier sought the state government’s response on the BJP’s plea seeking permission to take out the rathyatra in the state.

“It is for the state government to maintain law and order in the state and the apprehensions expressed in the order will have to be addressed by the petitioner in a reasonable manner,” said the bench.

Sources said the BJP could curtail its earlier 40-day programme to a 20-day one, and the fresh yatras could start from Behrampur, Diamond Harbour, Medinipur and  Kolkata North.

