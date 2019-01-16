search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

49 injured on day one of Jallikattu festival in Tamil Nadu

AFP
Published Jan 16, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Nearly 500 bulls and a similar number of 'tamers' were involved on opening day of festival in Madurai, an official said.
Wednesday’s festivities will see almost double the number of bulls and competitors in the ring, a government official said. (Photo: File)
 Wednesday’s festivities will see almost double the number of bulls and competitors in the ring, a government official said. (Photo: File)

Madurai: Forty-nine people were injured on the first day of the traditional Jallikattu festival in Tamil Nadu that has attracted the ire of animal activists, officials said Wednesday.

Nearly 500 bulls and a similar number of “tamers” were involved on the opening day of the festival in Madurai, said S Natarajan, a government official from the city.

 

“Forty-nine people were injured yesterday. Nine were taken to hospital for minor injuries,” he told AFP.

Wednesday’s festivities will see almost double the number of bulls and competitors in the ring, Natarajan added.

In past years, competitors have been gored to death by bulls.

The Supreme Court outlawed Jallikattu in 2016 after a plea by animal rights groups but Tamil Nadu insisted Jallikattu was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

Growing tensions in the state capital Chennai, and other cities, led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue an executive order that the centuries-old festival should go ahead.

During the festival in Tamil Nadu bulls festooned with marigolds are released from pens and men try to grab their horns to win prizes such as scooters and whitegoods.

Critics say the bulls are fed alcohol and chilli powder is thrown in their faces to agitate them before the clash. Organisers insist the animals are not mistreated.

...
Tags: jallikattu, madurai
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'No respect for Sikhs': Row over Jagdish Tytler's presence at Congress event

As Jagdish Tytler was seen in the front rows, Akali Dal accused Congress of having 'no respect for sentiments of Sikhs'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘No talk of alliance with AAP yet,’ says Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit

'The BJP and AAP both are a challenge; we will meet the challenges together,' Sheila Dikshit said. (Photo: File | PTI)

KCR's son meets Jaganmohan Reddy, discusses 'proposed' federal front

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son KT Rana Rao met Reddy in Hyderabad to invite his YSR Congress party to join federal front. (Photo: @trspartyonline | Twitter)

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)

'What moral right does BJP have to condemn Kanhaiya Kumar?': Shiv Sena

If the allegations against him are not true, they will not stand in court, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham