49 injured on day one of Jallikattu festival in Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Forty-nine people were injured on the first day of the traditional Jallikattu festival in Tamil Nadu that has attracted the ire of animal activists, officials said Wednesday.

Nearly 500 bulls and a similar number of “tamers” were involved on the opening day of the festival in Madurai, said S Natarajan, a government official from the city.

“Forty-nine people were injured yesterday. Nine were taken to hospital for minor injuries,” he told AFP.

Wednesday’s festivities will see almost double the number of bulls and competitors in the ring, Natarajan added.

In past years, competitors have been gored to death by bulls.

The Supreme Court outlawed Jallikattu in 2016 after a plea by animal rights groups but Tamil Nadu insisted Jallikattu was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

Growing tensions in the state capital Chennai, and other cities, led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue an executive order that the centuries-old festival should go ahead.

During the festival in Tamil Nadu bulls festooned with marigolds are released from pens and men try to grab their horns to win prizes such as scooters and whitegoods.

Critics say the bulls are fed alcohol and chilli powder is thrown in their faces to agitate them before the clash. Organisers insist the animals are not mistreated.