search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Mohammad Shami celebrates the dismissal of Dean Elgar. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: Vernon Philander departs, Ishant Sharma strikes
 
Nation, Current Affairs

UP: No doctors, minor rape victim awaits medical test for 2 days

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 10:07 am IST
The minor victim was playing with two boys from her neighbourhood on Saturday evening when they took her to a secluded place and raped her.
Medical examination of the victim and the accused could not be conducted even after two days due to non-availability of doctors at the government hospital. (Representational image/File)
 Medical examination of the victim and the accused could not be conducted even after two days due to non-availability of doctors at the government hospital. (Representational image/File)

Ghaziabad: A 13-year-old girl, gangraped two days ago, was still awaiting a medical examination as were the two minor accused detained in connection with the case, police said on Monday.

The minor victim was playing with two boys from her neighbourhood on Saturday evening when they took her to a secluded place and took turns raping her while the other gagged her, her father said in an FIR lodged under section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

 

The accused threatened her against disclosing the incident, the complainant said, adding that the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents after reaching home.

Medical examination of the victim and the accused could not be conducted even after two days due to non-availability of doctors at the government hospital, Senior Sub Inspector of Sahibabad Jitender Singh said.

Tags: gangrape, gangrape cases, minor rapes, pocso, crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mr Gay World India 2018: One needs to accept themselves as they are

Maiti who is working as a senior research fellow in the field of cancer drug discovery from a reputed institute in Kolkata, stumbled upon a modeling career after his friends pushed him towards getting into shape.
 

Expert claims first corpse frozen by cryogenics can be revived in 10 years

The firm has 160 corpses frozen at its headquarters (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you can use stress to your advantage

Researchers discover technique that help you use stress to your advantage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexuality would have crept in had Vidya played the role: Kamala Das biopic director

Manju Warrier's look in Kamala Das biopic, which was earlier offered to Vidya Balan by Kamal.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: Vernon Philander departs, Ishant Sharma strikes

Mohammad Shami celebrates the dismissal of Dean Elgar. (Photo: BCCI)
 

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

“Monday’s incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa’s second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner,” said ICC in its media release. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai fire: Mojo's owner surrenders, to be produced in court today

The owner of the Mojo's Bistro pub Yug Tulli, who had been evading arrest in the Kamala Mills compound fire case, surrenders before the Mumbai Police. (Photo: File)

Greater India-Israel cooperation needed to eliminate terror: Kovind

The president emphasised that collaboration in newer areas such as space, cyber-security and innovation would add depth to the partnership. (Photo: President of India/Twitter)

'Untraceable' VHP leader Pravin Togadia found unconscious in hospital

According to a statement issued by the VHP in Delhi, Togadia (62), who suffered from low blood sugar levels, was found in an unconscious state in Shahibaug.(Photo: NDTV screengrab)

CJI forms constitution bench for major issues, but 4 'rebel' judges not in list

5-judge bench will hear major cases such as those challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act and its 2013 judgement re-criminalising gay sex between consenting adults. (Photo: File)

Open-defecation free villages: 70 per cent claims false in Karnataka

“In most of the villages, water and infrastructure are major problems. On top of that, many people still have the mindset of not having toilets attached or at their homes. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham