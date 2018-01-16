search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Storm in a tea cup blows over, all quiet on SC front, says Attorney General

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Jan 16, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 2:42 am IST
The four judges took up their respective business on the first working day after the January 12 press conference.
AG K.K. Venugopal told the media that except three judges, other judges were present at the customary "tea meet" that takes place every morning before the commencement of work. (Photo: ANI)
 AG K.K. Venugopal told the media that except three judges, other judges were present at the customary "tea meet" that takes place every morning before the commencement of work. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The unprecedented crisis that rocked the judiciary on January 12 seemed to have been resolved amicably on Monday "over a cup of tea" and the four senior most judges-J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph-seemed to have sorted out the differences as of now with the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the media that except three judges, other judges were present at the customary "tea meet" that takes place every morning before the commencement of work. 

The four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- took up their respective business on the first working day after the January 12 press conference. The AG said,  "Now everything has been settled. The courts are functioning. The storm in a tea cup was resolved over a cup of tea."   Highly places sources said that the top four judges discussed with the CJI Misra the issues raised by them at the press conference on January 12. There were heated exchanges among the judges over the manner in which the four judges took up the issue before the media. One of the junior judges took exception to the four rebel judges dropping his name in the press conference thereby tarnishing his image. One of the rebel judges was understood to have pacified the judge and expressed regret saying, "He was not their target." The CJI also pacified the judge concerned.

 

But 4 judges out of 8 cases
The daily list of business for Tuesday shows that the two PILs seeking probe into Justice Loya's death are listed before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, against whom aspersions were cast by a senior advocate in public. 

Amid a lingering rift between the Chief Justice Dipak Misra and four senior-most judges over assignment of important cases, the Supreme Court on Monday announced the composition of a 5-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI, which does not include the four, in eight cases.

Tags: sc uprising
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

We share more genetic similarities with our friends than strangers: Study

The findings revealed that the genetic similarities could partly be because of what is known as "social homophily". (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The 'lazy girl workout' is the perfect recipe for health

A low-intensity cardio workout is just as important to keep you fit can be as essential at keeping you fit as a high-intensity workout.
 

Drugged up driver crashes car into second story of building

The car appeared stuck through the second story of a dental office. (Photo: Twitter/@OCFA_PIO)
 

Here's how you can fix the WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error

The app also claims that the user is on a beta testing program and offers the user an option to leave the program.
 

Store owner travels 850 kms to attack woman who complained about slow service

The woman also received threatening messages from him (Photo: YouTube)
 

6 tips to reduce your child's sugar intake

Tips to reduce your child's sugar intake. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CJI forms constitution bench for major issues, 4 rebelling judges not named

5-judge bench will hear major cases such as those challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act and its 2013 judgement re-criminalising gay sex between consenting adults. (Photo: File)

Future of learning: A mass revolution is brewing, says Nandan Nilekani

Chairman of Ekstep Foundation and Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani speaks on ‘Micro is the New Mega: Lifelong Learning in a VUCA World in Bengaluru on Monday (Photo:DC)

Gravediggers’ plight in Bengaluru: No pay for 8 years, no ration cards

Gravediggers houses are in a dilapidated state and they do not have ration cards to take care of their nutrition needs.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation set to overhaul old buses at Rs 30 crore

The 6,400 buses run by the corporation, more than 1,000 buses need such an overhaul.

Bengaluru: Fare cut! Volvos getting 20 thousand more riders

Volvo buses to Whitefield, Mahadevapura and surrounding areas are making profits now
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham