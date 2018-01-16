Spectator dies as bull runs amok at Palamedu jallikattu near Madurai

Veerapandi and his friends immediately rushed him to the first aide centre at Palamedu.

Madurai: A youth was unfortunately gored to death and 25 others were injured at a jallikattu event held at Palamedu near Madurai on Monday.

The 19-year-old youth Kalimuthu from Amakalapuram village near Dindigul was gored to death by a bull when he was standing near the bull collection point (end point) and watching the bullfight with his friends.

Kalimuthu, the breadwinner of the family, died before he was taken to the government Rajaji hospital in Madurai, informed sources said.

The deceased’s friend Veerapandi who was with him when the bull’s horn pierced Kallimuthu said, around 500 spectators were near the collection points when this unfortunate incident occurred on Monday. “We were watching the event from near the end point and around 500 spectators were with us in the place when the four bulls ran towards the collection points,” he said.

“Sensing the danger, we tried to escape from the bull, but it gored Kalimuthu in his stomach,” said Veerapandi.

Veerapandi and his friends immediately rushed him to the first aide centre at Palamedu. After examining him, the doctors referred him to GRH, Madurai, but he died on way to the hospital.

Kalimuthu’s father died recently, and the youth was working in the mill to support his mother and sister. The police informed about the death to his mother. The incident could have been avoided if the police had not allowed people to gather near the collection points to watch the event, said the locals.