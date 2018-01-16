search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Spectator dies as bull runs amok at Palamedu jallikattu near Madurai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GOKUL VANNAN
Published Jan 16, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 2:42 am IST
Kalimuthu, the breadwinner of the family, died before he was taken to the government Rajaji hospital in Madurai, informed sources said.
Veerapandi and his friends immediately rushed him to the first aide centre at Palamedu.
 Veerapandi and his friends immediately rushed him to the first aide centre at Palamedu.

Madurai: A youth was unfortunately gored to death and 25 others were injured at a jallikattu event held at Palamedu near Madurai on Monday.

The 19-year-old youth Kalimuthu from Amakalapuram village near Dindigul was gored to death by a bull when he was standing near the bull collection point (end point) and watching the bullfight with his friends.

 

Kalimuthu, the breadwinner of the family, died before he was taken to the government Rajaji hospital in Madurai, informed sources said.

The deceased’s friend Veerapandi who was with him when the bull’s horn pierced Kallimuthu said, around 500 spectators were near the collection points when this unfortunate incident occurred on Monday. “We were watching the event from near the end point and around 500 spectators were with us in the place when the four bulls ran towards the collection points,” he said.

“Sensing the danger, we tried to escape from the bull, but it gored Kalimuthu in his stomach,” said Veerapandi.  

Veerapandi and his friends immediately rushed him to the first aide centre at Palamedu. After examining him, the doctors referred him to GRH, Madurai, but he died on way to the hospital.

Kalimuthu’s father died recently, and the youth was working in the mill to support his mother and sister. The police informed about the death to his mother. The incident could have been avoided if the police had not allowed people to gather near the collection points to watch the event, said the locals.

Tags: jallikattu, chennai police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

30 bullfighters hurt in Sulur during jallikattu event
Massive turnout at Palamedu jallikattu


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

We share more genetic similarities with our friends than strangers: Study

The findings revealed that the genetic similarities could partly be because of what is known as "social homophily". (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The 'lazy girl workout' is the perfect recipe for health

A low-intensity cardio workout is just as important to keep you fit can be as essential at keeping you fit as a high-intensity workout.
 

Drugged up driver crashes car into second story of building

The car appeared stuck through the second story of a dental office. (Photo: Twitter/@OCFA_PIO)
 

Here's how you can fix the WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error

The app also claims that the user is on a beta testing program and offers the user an option to leave the program.
 

Store owner travels 850 kms to attack woman who complained about slow service

The woman also received threatening messages from him (Photo: YouTube)
 

6 tips to reduce your child's sugar intake

Tips to reduce your child's sugar intake. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CJI forms constitution bench for major issues, 4 rebelling judges not named

5-judge bench will hear major cases such as those challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act and its 2013 judgement re-criminalising gay sex between consenting adults. (Photo: File)

Future of learning: A mass revolution is brewing, says Nandan Nilekani

Chairman of Ekstep Foundation and Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani speaks on ‘Micro is the New Mega: Lifelong Learning in a VUCA World in Bengaluru on Monday (Photo:DC)

Gravediggers’ plight in Bengaluru: No pay for 8 years, no ration cards

Gravediggers houses are in a dilapidated state and they do not have ration cards to take care of their nutrition needs.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation set to overhaul old buses at Rs 30 crore

The 6,400 buses run by the corporation, more than 1,000 buses need such an overhaul.

Bengaluru: Fare cut! Volvos getting 20 thousand more riders

Volvo buses to Whitefield, Mahadevapura and surrounding areas are making profits now
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham