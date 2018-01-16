Police arrest over ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen in J&K's Handwara

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir): An over ground worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit was arrested in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Based on a tip-off, the Handwara police and 30 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), in a joint operation, arrested him.
Some ammunition was also recovered from his possession.
He has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pandithpora village.
The security forces also destroyed his hideout.
More details are awaited.
