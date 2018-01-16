Minor boy driving leads to mishap, 6 dead in Krishnagiri

Another victim was identified as 55-year-old C. Govindaraj, the government bus conductor of Yemakuttiyur village in Dharmapuri district.

Krishnagiri: It was an irrecoverable loss for five families including the one that allowed its minor boy driving a car which claimed the lives of six persons in a tragic road accident in Krishnagiri district.

On Sunday, 16-year-old K. Esaki, his friends, 17-year-old M. Aakash, 18-year-old S.Aadarsh, 22-year-old S.Manish Kumar and his 19-year-old relative boy S.Sanjay Kumar, all native of Hosur died in the mishap.

Another victim was identified as 55-year-old C. Govindaraj, the government bus conductor of Yemakuttiyur village in Dharmapuri district. His body was found under the bus that went off the road before it toppled upside down due to the mishap.

This tragic incident occurred at around 4 pm, near the power grid office at Kuruparathapalli, on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway when the boys were returning home in a Honda City car after spending time in a highway restaurant.

Investigations revealed that the minor boy Esaki who was in the driver's seat had lost control of the vehicle that jumped the lane after hitting the center median and then hit a state-owned TNSTC bus bound for Tirupathur from neighbouring Bengaluru with about 50 passengers on board. In the ghastly mishap, police said at least six people including Esaki, his friends in the car and the bus conductor Govindaraj died on the spot.

Around 20 others got hurt in the mishap. They were shifted to the Hosur government hospital by the local villagers before the police could reach the spot.

An eyewitness said the TNSTC driver tried to stop the bus after he noticed the car entering his lane. But the car crashed into the bus, under the impact of which both vehicles suffered severe damages and causing the deaths.